Opportunity Assessment of Industrial Starch Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects for Manufacturers

Starch is an integral part of adhesive formulations and is used in wide range of industrial applications. The industrial starch is derived from various natural sources such as wheat, rice, tapioca, potato, and maize. Among the wheat, maize and potato are the most commonly used industrial starches. Food industry accounts for the significant share in terms of consumption in the global industrial starch market. They are used in manufacturing various products in food industry such as bakery products, confectionaries, canned jams and fruits, commercial caramel and monosodium glutamate (MSG). Industrial starch is also used in non-food industry such as paper, textile, mining, building materials and consumer products industries. Industrial starch is extensively used in paper industry during the manufacturing and coating process. In the textile industry, it is used for cloth printing and finishing. In the mining industry, it used in well-drilling process, Starch is mixed with clay and this mixture provides proper water holding ability and viscosity to drill oil wells.

Industrial Starch Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapid growth of food and food processing industry is the major driver for the growth of the global industrial starch market. They are used in the manufacturing process of the wide range of products in the food industry. The increasing consumption of industrial starch as adhesives in consumer products and packaging industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global industrial starch market. The emerging trend of biofuels and biomaterials and the consumption of starch in this industry is expected to drive the growth of the industrial starch market.

However, the use of resin glue as an alternative for starch in paper and textile industry is expected to hamper the growth of the global industrial starch market.

Industrial Starch Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global industrial starch market can be segmented as follows:-

Cationic Starch

Ethylated Starch

Oxidized Starch

Acid Modified Starch

Unmodified Starch

On the basis of source, the global industrial starch market can be segmented as follows:-

Wheat

Rice

Tapioca

Potato

Maize

On the basis of application, the global industrial starch market can be segmented as follows:-

Corrugating

Building Materials

Papermaking

Paper Coating

Mining/ Drilling

Multiwall Bag

Liquid Detergents

Biofuel and Biomaterial

Industrial Starch Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global industrial starch market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds major share in the industrial starch market in terms of consumption. This is attributed to the growth of end-use industries such as textile, paper and food industry in the emerging clusters of the region. North America also accounted for the significant share in the industrial starch market, owing to the rapid growth of industrial packaging in the region. Latin America is expected to project high CAGR over the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for processed food. Brazil is the leading producer of corn and hence accounts for significant in starch production. The growing end-use industries and industrial packaging industry in Western Europe is anticipated to increase the share of the industrial starch market in the region.

Industrial Starch Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global industrial starch market are as follows:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle

Grain Processing Corporation

Cargill, Incorporated

Manildra Group

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd.

EVEREST STARCH (IND) PVT.LTD.

GreenTech Industries Ltd.

Karandikars Cashell Private Limited

Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd.

