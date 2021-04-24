Opportunity Assessment of Dry Sweeteners Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects for Manufacturers

Dry Sweeteners Market: Overview

Dry sweeteners are used as sweetening agents for bakery, confectionary, desserts, and ice cream. The major use of dry sweetener is in the preparation of the cakes, muffins, cookies, breads, and nut coatings. Dry sweeteners comprises of dry honey, malt, raisins, fruits sugars, molasses can replaces liquid or raw sweeteners efficiently and effectively. Dry sweeteners mainly come in flake, powder, and crystal form which depends on its application.

Evolving Landscape of Sweetener Industry:-

The sweeteners landscape is continually evolving. Consumer demands change, ingredient technology improves, and regulatory and health concerns continue to play a role in the choice of sweeteners. Combined with the diverse and vast number of industries that use sweetener ingredients and the demands within those industries, it’s nearly impossible to find a one-size-fits-all solution to sweetness. The food technician professional within the food and beverage industry carefully consider dry sweetener ingredients and turn to ingredient suppliers that have the experience and technical capabilities to aid in identifying sweet solutions with the goal of providing the best product to consumers such as dry sweetener.

Dry Sweeteners Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increased consumer spending on food products:-

Increased consumer spending on food products is substantially fuelling growth of the overall food industry. Offering fortified products, increasing shelf life of food products and preservation of food nutrients are some of the key areas for players in this market to focus on.

This has further encouraged players to introduce new product offerings such as dry sweeteners to sustain in the changing dynamics of the overall food industry in the long run

Urbanization and changing lifestyle of consumers driving demand for Dry Sweeteners:-

With urbanization, the processed food market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. However, development of re-formulated products owing to salt or fat replacement is expected to drive the demand for such products in the next five to six years.

In addition, consumer demand for convenience is a key driver for dry sweetener as these offer functionalities such as extended shelf-life, stability and texture of product. This has led manufacturers to focus on development initiatives to offer clean label products to consumers

Dry Sweeteners Market: Market Segmentation

The dry sweeteners market is segmented into different parts based on the product type, form, application, and region.

On the basis of product type the dry sweeteners market is segmented into:-

Fruits sugars

Molasses

Malt

Raisins

Dry honey

Other dry sweeteners

On the basis of form the dry sweeteners market is segmented into:-

Powder

Crystal

Flakes

On the basis of application the dry sweeteners market is segmented into:-

Food – (Bakery, Confectionery, Ice cream & Desserts)

Beverages – (Alcoholic Beverages and Non-Alcoholic Beverages)

Among application type dry sweeteners for the decorative purpose in the bakery industry is leading with more market share and second leading application in the confectionary foods which maintains second position in the market. The increasing use of the dry sweeteners in the food and dairy industry is expected to grow with the application segment is widening the wings in to the market. The dry sweeteners comes in the different forms as like powder, crystal and flake. The rising consumption of the confectionary food, dairy and bakery products are raising the demand for the dry sweeteners.

Dry Sweeteners Market: Regional outlook

The dry sweeteners market study is segmented into six regions North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, CIS & Russia, and the Middle East and Africa. The dry sweeteners market is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period as the food and beverages market is growing globally. Asia-pacific represents the considerably high market share and grows with higher growth rate as the food and beverages market is growing in the region rapidly.

Moreover in the North America and Latin America is a growing market according to the high capita income and changed lifestyle of the consumers. The dry sweeteners market is growing with the increasing demand of the confectionary and bakery foods across the globe.

Dry Sweeteners Market: Key Market Players

The key players operating in the dry sweeteners market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Sweeteners Plus, Marroquin Organic

Nordic Sugar A/S

Cargill Incorporated

Royal Ingredients Group

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s.,

Health Care Products Ltd

Malt Products Corporation

Jimbo’s Naturally

