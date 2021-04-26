Opportunity Assessment of Development Board Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects for Manufacturers

Overview:

The increasing adoption of IoT and the growing trend of ‘Do-it-Yourself’ (DIY) are driving the global development board market. The increasing penetration of gaming consoles, robots, remote gadgets, smartphones, and others are having a positive impact on the growth of the global development board market. Development boards have wide application in data centers, broadcasting devices, audio/video solutions, IC designing, high processing computers, and others. The most common types of development boards available in the market are Raspberry Pi, Arduino Uno, Intel Edison, LightBlue Bean, and others. The global development board market is witnessing a huge demand for Raspberry Pi and Arduino Uno. Raspberry Pi is small-sized single computer board. Features such as low cost and small size of the board are driving the demand for Raspberry Pi. It is mostly used for gadgets playing high definition videos. Raspberry Pi experiences huge adoption in smartphones. The growing penetration of smartphones is another potential factor driving the Raspberry Pi market. More than 90% of smartphones use ARM technology, where the technology is featured by Raspberry Pi with ARM processor core. Vendors offer Raspberry Pi in two different models, i.e. model A and model B. Model A consumes less power and does not include an Ethernet port, whereas model B includes an Ethernet port and is manufactured in China. Vendors offer Raspberry Pi with open source technologies, i.e. communication and multimedia of web technology, and the ability to interact with a microcontroller.

Arduino Uno is most commonly used by beginners, and is considered to be the first microcontroller-based development board. Arduino Uno R3 is based on ATmega328P, which has 14 digital I/O pins and 6 analog inputs. It comes with 32 KB flash memory, and executes complex codes. The major reason for the demand of Arduino Uno is the open source IDE to develop sketches. The board layout has become a gold standard for microcontrollers. Arduino Uno has wide adoption in IoT-based sensors. Arduino Uno delivers fully built-in processor performance, which includes peripherals such as interfaces and I/O.

The global development board market is witnessing significant growth in the 96Boards segment. It is expected that the 96Boards segment will grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, due to its application in mobiles, electronic home devices, and embedded systems. Like Raspberry Pi, 96Boards defines various specifications and standards. 96Boards gives the choice of various SoCs at the wide range of price points. Currently, there are three types of 96Boards specifications for low-cost ARM Cortex-A and Cortex-M development boards, i.e.

The Consumer Edition (CE) – It targets mobiles, home devices, and embedded systems

The Enterprise Edition (EE) – It targets the networking and server segments

The IoT Edition (IE) – It targets the IoT and embedded segments

Several developments in the development boards with reference to technology, the proliferating growth rate of the market, along with recent developments and innovations are expected to drive the global development board market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global development board market are Intel Corporation, Arduino Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., RF Digital Corp, STMicroelectronics, Atmel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., MikroElektronika, Honeywell International Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and others.

Key Development

In March 2018, Linaro Ltd, an open source collaborative engineering organization developing software for the Arm ecosystem, announced the launch of a range of compatible 96Boards platforms for AI hardware and software solutions.

