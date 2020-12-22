Opportunities in the Global Meat Sector Market Report- Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Nestle SA

ReportsnReports added Global Meat Sector Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Global Meat Sector Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Global Meat Sector Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

The global meat sector was valued at US$1,267.2 billion in 2019 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2024 to reach US$1,371.5 by 2024. A total of 109 countries were analyzed based on risk-reward analysis to identify 10 high-potential countries by region. The high-potential countries identified include Canada, Chile, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Turkey, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia. Of the top 10 high-potential countries, Spain was the leading meat market in 2019. Meat with health & wellness claims accounted for 5.9% of the overall global sector sales in 2019. The top five companies in the global meat sector accounted for a value share of 5.1% in 2019. The sector is led by WH Group., which held a share of 1.9%, followed by Tyson Foods, Inc., Itoham Foods Inc., Inner Mongolia Praire Xingfa Co., Ltd. and BRF S.A., which accounted for shares of 1.8%, 0.5%, 0.5%, and 0.4%, respectively. Private labels held shares of 25.9% , in the same year. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading channel for the distribution of meat, with a value share of 57.9% globally in 2019, followed by food & drinks specialists with a 28.2% share. Rigid plastics was the most used pack material in the meat sector, accounting for 56.4% of volume share in 2019, followed by flexible packaging with 29.7% share.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global meat sector. It includes analysis on the following –

– Sector Overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions- Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe- highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region

– Change in Consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of meat as compared to other major sectors such as meat, meat, savory snacks and dairy & soy food during 2014-2024 at global and regional levels

– High-Potential Countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development,

socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

– Country and Regional Analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth over 2019-2024, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for the region

– Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall meat sector at a global and regional level during 2014-2024. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of meat products across the five regions in 2019. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering meat products with health and wellness attributes in the same year

– Competitive Landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region

– Key Distribution Channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global meat sector in 2019. It covers: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Food & drinks specialists, Convenience Stores, eRetailers, Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers, Direct Sellers and Others

– Preferred Packaging Formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various packaging materials, containers, closures, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of meat products

Scope of this Report-

– Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging.

– The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions – Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe – highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global Meat industry across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales.

– To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the industry and to identify high potential countries over the next 5 years.

– The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion.

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the industry at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Part 1: Sector Overview

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global Meat Sector Overview – What Are the Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Regional meat Overview – What Are the Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Key Challenges in the Global Meat Sector

Part 2: Shift In Food Consumption Patterns

Change in Consumption Levels in the Overall Food Industry, 2014-2024

Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns

Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries

Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,

Socio-Demographic, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure

Part 4: Country Deep Analysis

High-Potential Country Analysis

Future Outlook

Part 5: Health & Wellness Analysis – Global and Regional Level

Value share analysis of health & wellness market

Health & wellness market growth analysis by Region

Key product attributes

Key consumer benefits

Leading health & wellness companies by category

Part 6: Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies by Value – Global

Leading companies and brands share analysis – Global

Leading companies and brands share analysis by Region

Part 7: Competitive Landscape – Market Analysis

Part 8: Market Share of Private Label

Private Label share analysis by Region

Private Label share analysis by Region

Part 9: Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels – Global and Regional Level

Part 10: Key Packaging Formats

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

Appendix

Definitions