Opportunities Forecast, Key Players, COVID-19 Analysis, Supply-Value Chain, Technological Innovation related to Road Marking Machine Market 2020-2030

The global road marking machine market accounted for 7.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 15.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0%.

The report “Global Road Marking Machine Market, By Type (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and Manual), By Application (Road Markings, Anti-Skid Markings, Car Park Markings, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2016, MRL Equipment Company, a leading supplier of road marking and removal / grooving equipment and a regular exhibitor at Intertraffic Amsterdam, launched new Mini Mac range series of ride-on, self-propelled thermoplastic road marking machines.

February 2016, MRL Equipment Company, a leading supplier of road marking and removal / grooving equipment and a regular exhibitor at Intertraffic Amsterdam, launched new Mini Mac range series of ride-on, self-propelled thermoplastic road marking machines. In July 2019, Federal Signal Corporation, a leader in environmental and safety solutions, acquired Mark Rite Lines Equipment Company, Inc. (“MRL”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of truck-mounted and ride-on road-marking equipment. This acquisition includes the operations of HighMark Traffic Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MRL, which provides road-marking services, primarily within the state of Montana.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon type, the manual segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. It is a hand-pushed type of RMM, which is mostly used for bus stop, building car parks, railway platform, factory floors, and city crossroad lining.

Depending upon application, the road markings segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Road markings application segment accounted for the highest market share, in terms of revenue, in 2018. The segment is projected to expand further over the coming years and reach USD 2.91 billion by 2025.

By region, The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the worldwide market over the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are among the most important economies within the Asia Pacific region that are anticipated to influence the worldwide industry. Rising industrialization, technological developments, and rapid urbanization and infrastructure development are the main factors driving the expansion of the market.

