Opportunities Forecast, Key Players, COVID-19 Analysis, Supply-Value Chain, Technological Innovation related to Lutein and Lutein Esters Market 2020-2030

The global lutein and lutein esters market accounted for US$ 202.8 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 323.1 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%

The report “Global Lutein and Lutein Esters Market, By Type (Powder, and Oil), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplement, and Food Additives), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

The prominent player operating in the global lutein and lutein esters market includes Allied Biotech Corporation, BASF, Chenguang Biotech Group, Divis Nutraceuticals, FMC BioPolymer, Katra Phyto, Kemin, Omniactive, Tian Yin Biotechnology, and Vitae Naturals.

Key Highlights:

In October 2019, BASF announced to invests in research advancement with launch of Nutrition Asia Research Grant 2020

In September 2019, BASF strengthened biotechnology footprint to enter natural F&F ingredients market.

Analyst View:

Increased consumption of dietary supplements

The demand for the use of antioxidants is increasing in recent years owing to the effect of lutein as an antioxidant in bakery products that have found to be effective in enhancing the shelf life of the baked goods. Although, natural antioxidants are found to be effective in enhancing the shelf life of bakery products but still could not reach the extent of synthetic antioxidants. Also, with the increasing internet penetration, the online market for the purchase of dietary supplements has seen rapid growth globally in the last 3-4 years. This category has attracted a few vertical specialists like Amazon, Walmart, Carrefour, etc.

Attributes Details Base year 2019 Historic data 2015–2019 Forecast period 2020–2029 Regional scope North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report coverage Company share, market analysis and size, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends, and revenue forecast

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global lutein and lutein esters market accounted for US$ 202.8 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 323.1 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the powder & crystalline segment is projected to dominate the lutein market. Lutein is mainly used in the powdered form, as it is easy to use and can be added to various solutions and liquids in the livestock feed, food, and cosmetics industries.

By application, the dietary supplements sector accounts for the largest share owing to the health benefits it provides.

By region, Europe is expected to remain the dominant segment with a 36.2% market share. Owing to increasing awareness about the advantages of carotenoid consumption, lutein finds application in pharmaceuticals, animal feed, medicine, and human food.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Contact Us:

Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com