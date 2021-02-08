Opportunities Forecast, Key Players, COVID-19 Analysis, Supply-Value Chain, Technological Innovation related to Global Cholesterol Test Kits Market 2020-2030

The global cholesterol test kits market accounted for 413.5 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 513.3 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.3%.

The report “Global Cholesterol Test Kits Market, By Product Type (Test Strip Kits, and Analyzer Kits), By Test (Total Cholesterol Test, HDL Cholesterol Test, LDL Cholesterol Test, Triglycerides/VLDL Cholesterol Test, and Others), By End-user (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Diagnostic Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

In September 2017, Quest Diagnostics introduced a novel, non-fasting cholesterol testing with improved LDL calculation method for improved accuracy and patient comfort.

In December 2018, 3M acquires M*Modal’s tech arm the move enhances 3M’s portfolio with the addition of cloud-based artificial intelligence and speech recognition technology. The deal, expected to close in early 2019, will add 750 employees of M*Modal’s technology business. The Pittsburgh-based company, which spun off from Carnegie Mellon University will maintain its transcription, scribing and coding services business.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cholesterol test kits market accounted for 413.5 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 513.3 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, test, end-user and region.

Depending upon product type, the analyzer kits segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The cholesterol test kit is a convenient and effective way to test cholesterol levels. It allows the monitoring of cholesterol without visiting the doctor. And, rather than waiting days or weeks for cholesterol, these test kits give results in minutes.

Depending on the test, the total cholesterol test segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Depending upon the end-user, the diagnostic centers segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising number of people being diagnosed with high total cholesterol. In addition, regular health checkups without the doctors’ intervention are also a high impact-rendering driver for the segmental growth.

By region, North America held the largest revenue share in 2018 due to the rise in prevalence of heart diseases and obesity in the U.S. According to the United Health Foundation’s annual report, in the U.S., the obesity rate increased from 29.9% in 2017 to 31.3% in 2018. In addition, the growing preference for preventive healthcare is also projected to drive regional growth.

