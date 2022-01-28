“Opportunities for women and men in Portuguese literature are unequal”

Aurora Editora is the new seal of the Infinito Particular group – the aim is only to edit works by female authors from Portuguese and international literature, who often do not have as much fame or possibilities in the medium.

The project was brought to life by the founder of book club and digital bookstore Book Gang, Helena Magalhães, who has previously collaborated with Infinito Particular. The author will also be responsible for editorial curating of Aurora.

The idea is to bet on new Portuguese authors, but also to translate works by foreign writers. The first release will be in February. This is The Best Years, the first book by Kiley Reid. The story centers on a black babysitter who is accused of kidnapping a white child – although she has committed no crime.

Read the NiT interview with Helena Magalhães.

When and how did literature become an important part of your life?

Since very young. I can’t remember a moment before the books and after the books. Because they have always been a very important part of my identity. I stuttered a lot when I was a kid and I found reading a great escape because words on paper were not complicated. When I was 12 I started reading aloud in my bedroom to control my expression, so literature has always had a big impact on the way I see myself because it’s always a part of me was. I’ve never considered it anything other than a hobby, writing books was so far away, anything like the dream of being an astronaut. But writing, which was an essential part of my youth, eventually came back to me.

When and why did you start Book Gang?

I founded Book Gang in January 2019 to find readers, encourage reading and have fun doing what I love to do – talking about books. My book, Girls Like Us, was due out in June this year and knowing how difficult it would be to communicate, I wanted to do something different on social media to get closer to potential readers. I started Book Gang in January with Kristin Hannah’s book The Great Solitude, due out this month, in a sort of book club where I encouraged everyone to read and talk about it with me.

Went well?

Unexpectedly, the book went viral, and month by month more readers joined the club, and suddenly the Book Gang’s decisions began to impact sales. At the time I was working as a journalist and the next logical step would be to try to monetize the project so I could devote myself to it full time. I opened Book Gang bookstore at the end of the year to test if people wanted and could support the curatorial body buying books from me and in mid 2020 in the middle of a pandemic or not knowing very well if this made sense, I opted for the monthly subscription, which despite all the uncertainties we were experiencing, had an impressive membership count.

How is Book Gang currently working?

At the moment, Book Gang is a literary board of trustees with a monthly subscription based on women’s news published in Portugal, aiming to attract new readers, encourage reading and make it a routine habit in people’s lives, as long as you get them all Month Your box with the best breaking news published each month. The Buchgang is not in competition with bookstores, but a lever for the sale of books, which makes me very proud and motivates me, but also makes me a little nervous about the responsibility. The Book Gang’s decisions are already having a major impact on national sales, winning multiple editions and becoming bestsellers in a country where the average circulation is only around 1500 copies and, long lifespan of the books, they will grow over time continues to be in demand Every month more and more people are discovering the Book Gang and reading the books that we have read in the past.

How was Aurora Editora born?

Cultura Editora suggested to me last year to work together on a modern women’s label to discover and publish exactly the kind of books I already love to bring to the Book Gang. I’m talking about contemporary literature that encourages reading, that has the potential to attract new readers and, in this case, to open the door to new female voices, as that has always been my goal. I was very excited to find that Cultura matched my vision, that they trusted my vision and that this was the right time to start a publishing company like Aurora in Portugal.

Why is it so relevant and important today to have such a project?

Because not much is talked about or questioned that we have a predominantly male-dominated literary industry. Men’s voices are always seen as more relevant. That’s how it was for the last hundred years and that’s how it still is today. When a man boldly writes about his experiences, a woman draws attention or dramatizes. When a man demands recognition, he has boldness and character; a woman is arrogant or ambitious. Because for women, the word ambitious always has a pejorative connotation. The Portuguese plan for secondary education continues to be based only on male writers. Opportunities for women and men in Portuguese literature are unequal even in 2022. Just look at the shelves of Lusophone literature in the bookstores: they are mostly filled by men. In this way, Aurora wants to open the way for female voices, both internationally and nationally.

Hence the relevance of having such a project at this time.

For sure. At that moment in Portugal there was a huge space for the birth of a project like this. The market is now beginning to realize that it will not be able to reverse the literary crisis that Portugal is going through unless it starts betting on new voices, new authors writing on the subjects that today’s generation wants to read and with to whom they speak today’s readers. We’re the country with the lowest readership in Europe and that’s a result of a stagnant industry that I think is finally starting to wake up.

How do you think about curating the seal? What topics, books and authors would you like to work on?

This board of trustees will essentially focus on books that make an impact, that make us feel, that inspire dialogue, that make us live different lives that are somehow enriching. I’m not looking for a specific genre, I’m looking for stories. I want to discover books that speak to today’s generation and authors that have good stories to tell. The book “Os Melhores Anos” that we will be publishing now in February is a satire dealing with racism and feminism and which I, reading it, found to be quite relevant in Portugal at the time we live in, held. It is a book that makes us question even our own behavior and the way we interpret these issues. It was the ideal book for Aurora’s birth.

You are clearly concerned about the problem that younger generations read little. Given this issue, will Aurora focus more on young audiences?

Not necessarily. Aurora will focus on contemporary literature and stories that are rich and inspiring to read. There is even a misconception that the younger generations only want to read young adult literature, although today’s youngsters are much more open, question their environment much more and are interested in books by young people in that sense universe. The Book Gang has been a great learning experience for me because on the one hand I see adult readers being interested and enjoying younger books and on the other hand young readers step out of their comfort zone and also read deeper and more mature books. I believe Aurora will be able to reach an audience of readers of different ages.

Besides projects like Book Gang and Aurora, what avenues can and should we as a society take to promote reading in Portugal? What is missing?

Above all, there is a lack of cultural funding. In all its areas. Books are talked about very little in the media, there is less and less space for books and right now the big struggle is to find strategies to get books to people, to stimulate their interest and create the habit of reading. In addition, we continue to adhere to a canon that is far from representative of the times in which we live. We have a very old industry, a lack of young talent and new mindsets that reflect today’s generation. Portugal remains stuck with a literary ideal from other times and a minority literature that no longer reflects today’s society and, as a result, makes us the least read country in Europe. The National Reading Plan, which should be a resource for parents and teachers, is a reflection of the antiquated and change-resistant industry. The vast majority of books with the NLP seal do not correspond to today’s reality, they do not encourage reading and are not useful as supplementary reading for young people. If the goal is to get new readers, then NLP is a failure. And that should be questioned, discussed and checked.

As you mentioned, Helena is also an author. Are you working on a new book?

Yes! I’m halfway through the next book and have already started another. But I don’t feel any pressure to finish both. I like to write in peace, to be lulled by my own stories, even to live in them. I don’t think I’ll ever be a one-book-a-year author, but I’m comfortable with that, too.