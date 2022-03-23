Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air 2 Earphones is launching today – How to watch the Livestream?

There’s going to be a new phone called the Oppo K10 in India today. Oppo Enco Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, which are made by the Chinese company, are also being sold there. This is what people say about the new Oppo phone. It has a hole-punch display and a three-camera system on the back.

The main camera has a 50-megapixel sensor. There’s a good chance that the Oppo K10 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. A pair of wireless earbuds from Oppo called Enco Air 2 will have 13.4mm drivers that are made of composite “tetanized” diaphragm drivers. Teasers show that both the phone and earbuds will come in two different colors.

In this video, we show you how to watch the launch of the Oppo K10 and Oppo Enco Air 2. It starts today at 12:00 IST (noon). There will be a Livestream of the event on the company’s official channels.

In India, the price of the Oppo K10 is (expected)

Oppo K10 prices have not yet been set in India. It is said that the phone will cost less than Rs. 20,000 in the country. There is a website called Oppo India that says the Oppo K10 will go on sale on March 29.

In May of last year, the Oppo K9 5G went on sale with a starting price of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,800). It had 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The Oppo K9 Pro was first shown off in September of last year. The 8GB RAM + 128GB option costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,500), which is about the same as what it costs now. These phones haven’t been shown off in India yet.

On the official website, the Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds are for sale for Rs. 9,999. The earbuds come in blue and white and can be bought from Oppo’s official Indian website starting March 29.

The Oppo K10’s specifications

A few things have been said about the Oppo K10 before it goes on sale. The phone has a hole-punch display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It also has more RAM and storage space. It is rumoured to have a three-camera system that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The main camera has a 50-megapixel sensor. An AI sensor will be on the front of the phone to take selfies. It will have a 16-megapixel sensor.

With a 20:9 screen and one rear-facing camera, the Oppo A16e quietly debuts in India.

The new Oppo phone will also have USB Type-C connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack, it has been said. The Oppo K10 will have a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with 33W SuperVOOC.

Oppo Enco Air 2 specs:

Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds came out in China in January. They are the successor to Enco Air. People in India are likely to buy the same earbuds as people in China. The Oppo Enco Air 2 is said to have 13.4mm composite drivers that have been “titanized.” The wireless earbuds come in a translucent jelly case that looks like a round ball. They have up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. It is said that the earbuds alone can last for four hours on a full charge.

