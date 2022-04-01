Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G will be launched on April 12

Oppo F21 Pro, which includes the Oppo F21 Pro and the Oppo F21 Pro 5G, is set to go on sale in India on April 12. Before the official announcement, the specifications of the phone, as well as the price, have been leaked online. It looks like the new Oppo F21 Pro phones will have a three-camera system on the back, with a main 64-megapixel camera at the top. The phones are said to have a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged at 33W. Oppo F21 Pro 4G is expected to run on the Snapdragon 680, while the 5G version could run on the Snapdragon 695.

In India, the price of the Oppo F21 Pro series is (expected)

This, according to a leak, is how much the Oppo F21 Pro will cost to run in the real world (MOP): 22,000. The Oppo F21 5G is said to have a MOP of Rs. 26,000, which is about $1,100.

This isn’t the only one: Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has also been tweeting about the Oppo F21 Pro and the Oppo F21 Pro 5G. They say that the Oppo F21 Pro will come in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colors. Expect to see the 5G version in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum.

Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 is said to run on the Oppo F21 Pro, while the Oppo F21 Pro 5G could run on ColorOS 12.1.

It looks like the Oppo F21 Pro phones will have a 6.43-inch full-HD AMOLED screen, according to a leak. When the Oppo F21 Pro comes out, it will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display of the 5G version is said to have a refresh rate of 60Hz, though.

Snapdragon 680 is likely to power the Oppo F21 Pro. If you buy the 5G version, on the other hand, you could get the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

For optics, the Oppo F21 Pro series is said to have a three-camera system on the back. The main sensor in the main camera is said to be 64 megapixels. The two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors are also said to be part of the camera setup. For selfies, the model with 4G could have a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor on the front. Expect to see a 16-megapixel front-facing camera on the new Oppo F21 Pro 5G phone.

Both phones are said to have a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged at 33W. Oppo F21 Pro is said to be 159.9×73.2mm and weighs 175 grams, based on a leak. If it is the 5G model, it should be 159.85×73.17×7.99/7.55mm and weigh 173 grams. This is what the model should look like.

Earlier, Oppo said that the launch of the Oppo F21 Pro series will happen on April 12 at 5 pm IST. On a dedicated microsite, the company has already started to show off the new smartphone series.