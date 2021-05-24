Opioids Market Recent Opportunities with Size, Share and Growth Forecasts By 2028 – Allergan, Plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi Opioids Market 2021

Opioids Market Recent Opportunities with Size, Share and Growth Forecasts By 2028 – Allergan, Plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi

Opioids are drugs that act on the nervous system, relieving pain and are mainly prescribed medicines for treating moderate to severe chronic disease. These analgesics are used to manage pain among the cancer patients and treat severe constant pain in patients suffering from terminal illness.

The Opioids market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing incidence of orthopedic diseases, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer etc., rise in disposable income and surge in geriatric population. Nevertheless, emerging market of cannabis and legalization of the same is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies like

Purdue Pharma

Titan Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc

Allergan, Plc

Pfizer, Inc.

The global Opioids market is segmented on the basis of Product and Application. Based on Product the market is segmented into Codeine, Fentanyl, Meperidine, Methadone, Morphine, Hydrocodone. Based on Application the market is segmented into Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment.

The Opioids market is segmented on the basis of service type and end user. Based on service type, the market is segmented as retirement communities, group care homes, nursing care facilities, and home health care providers. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as male nursing care and female nursing care.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Opioids industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

