Opinion Poll: Union Loses Favor With Voters – Greens Advantage | Free press

Doubtful deals, such as purchasing urgently needed masks in the ranks of the Union, could cost the CDU / CSU votes. According to pollsters, the Greens are the big beneficiaries

Berlin (dpa) – In the course of the discussion about the mask affair, the Union has clearly lost its approval in the federal government, according to an investigation.

The CDU / CSU can currently expect 29 percent of the vote – four percentage points less than last week, according to the poll published Wednesday by the polling station Forsa for the RTL / ntv ‘trend barometer’. The Union was last at this survey level in the winter of 2020 – before the outbreak of the corona pandemic.

The Greens in particular benefited from the Union’s weakness and improved by three percentage points to 21 percent. The values ​​of the SPD (16 percent), AfD (10 percent), FDP and Left (8 percent each) were unchanged.

