Opinion Poll: Union Loses Favor With Voters – Greens Advantage | Free press
Doubtful deals, such as purchasing urgently needed masks in the ranks of the Union, could cost the CDU / CSU votes. According to pollsters, the Greens are the big beneficiaries
Berlin (dpa) – In the course of the discussion about the mask affair, the Union has clearly lost its approval in the federal government, according to an investigation.
The CDU / CSU can currently expect 29 percent of the vote – four percentage points less than last week, according to the poll published Wednesday by the polling station Forsa for the RTL / ntv ‘trend barometer’. The Union was last at this survey level in the winter of 2020 – before the outbreak of the corona pandemic.
The Greens in particular benefited from the Union’s weakness and improved by three percentage points to 21 percent. The values of the SPD (16 percent), AfD (10 percent), FDP and Left (8 percent each) were unchanged.
Try it for 30 days for € 20.99
Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)
Now € 0 instead of € 20.99