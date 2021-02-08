Ophthalmology Drugs Market Growth Assessment Report 2021: Novartis AG; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Allergan Plc.; Bayer AG; Santen Pharma

Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market Growth Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery Research Report Including: By Drug Type: Antiglaucoma Drugs; Dry Eye Medication; Other Ophthalmological Drugs By Prescription Type: OTC Drugs; Prescription Drugs By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Eye Health Clinics; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies By Type Variation: Branded Drugs; Generic Drugs Covering: Novartis AG; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Allergan Plc.; Bayer AG; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Market Overview

The global ophthalmology drugs market is expected to decline from $24,640.0 million in 2019 to $19,831.3 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 44.6% from 2021 and reach $33,272.8 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to nearly $38,223.53 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 7.0% to $53,698.87 million by 2030.

Market Segmentation

The ophthalmology drugs market is segmented by type of drug into antiglaucoma drugs, dry eye medication and other ophthalmology drugs used to treat retinal disorders, infections and allergies. The other ophthalmology drugs segment was the largest segment of the ophthalmology drugs market in 2019 at 58.1% or $14,320.7 million. It is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The ophthalmology drugs market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, eye health clinics, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment was the largest segment of the ophthalmology drugs market in 2019 at 63.0% or $15,530.8 million. Going forward, the online pharmacies is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 15.4%.

The ophthalmology drugs market is segmented by type of prescription into Over-The-Counter (OTC) drugs and prescription drugs. The OTC drugs segment was the largest segment of the ophthalmology drugs market in 2019 at 54.1% or $13,323.5 million. Going forward, the prescription drugs is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The ophthalmology drugs market is segmented by drug variation into branded drugs and generic drugs. The branded drugs segment was the largest segment of the ophthalmology drugs market in 2019 at 50.8% or $12,517.1 million. Going forward, the generic drugs is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ophthalmology drugs market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

Markets Covered:

By Drug Type: Antiglaucoma Drugs; Dry Eye Medication; Other Ophthalmological Drugs

By Prescription Type: OTC Drugs; Prescription Drugs

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Eye Health Clinics; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

By Type Variation: Branded Drugs; Generic Drugs Companies Mentioned:Novartis AG; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Allergan Plc.; Bayer AG; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Countries: China, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, USA, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa Time series: Five years historic and forecast, three years further forecast, and six years further forecast Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

