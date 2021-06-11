Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2026 investigated in the latest research

Global Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 60.49 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The ophthalmic devices are referred to that medical equipment which are designed for diagnosis, surgical, and vision correction purposes etc. Ophthalmic devices are gaining higher demand and importance in the healthcare sector due to increasing growth in ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract and other vision related issues across the globe to provide efficient treatment and diagnosis to such diseases. Ophthalmic diseases are having higher possibilities of occurring in geriatric populations, therefore rapid growth in geriatric population across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the statistics published in the World Population Aging, by the United States government, the global growth in geriatric population that is 60 years or over accounted for 962 million in 2017 which is doubled from 1980 when there were 382 million older persons globally. Also, it is expected that such figure is expected to double again by 2050 and is projected to reach nearly 2.1 million.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw712

In Addition, Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Devices is also the factor expected to accelerate the growth of market over the forthcoming period. However, risk associated with ophthalmic procedures along with poor primary healthcare infrastructure in developing and under-developed countries are the factors hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to the rapid technological advancement in ophthalmic devices in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rise in growth in geriatric population across the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Medical Optics

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Alcon Inc.

VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies, Inc.

Haag-Streit AG

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Essilor International S.A.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Topcon Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Diagnostic Devices

Surgical Devices

Vision Care Devices

By Application:

Hospitals

Medical Institutes

Research Organizations

Healthcare Service Providers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw712

Target Audience of the Global Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors