Ophthalmic Knives Market Set to Witness Huge Growth and Competitive Outlook || Sidapharm, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Pfm Medical Ag

Global ophthalmic knives market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 5.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption of these products due to their accuracy and innovations that are currently underway to provide advancements in surgical instruments.

Top Key Players of the Market:

Sidapharm

Surgical Specialties Corporation

pfm medical ag

Surgi Edge

Novartis

Eagle Labs

MANI,INC.

Shah Eye Care Pvt. Ltd

Tarun Enterprises

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

Segmentation Covered In The Market Research Report:

By Blade

Diamond

Stainless Steel

Laser

Metal

Others

By Application

Cataract

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Glaucoma

Keratitis

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Surgical Specialties Corporation announced the establishment of a new business division with the name of “Caliber Ophthalmics”. The newly formulated business division includes Surgical Specialties Corporation’s “Sharpoint” brand along with its products from Unique Technologies, Inc. and VPM Surgical, Inc. two companies that they have acquired. This establishment of a new company will provide specialized ophthalmic surgical & diagnostic solutions to physicians which are in dire need due to the growing prevalence of optic disorders.

In May 2017, Halma Medical Sector, the parent organization of MST, Accutome and Keeler announced that they had merged the three companies into two more enhanced and diverse product offerings where MST will be responsible for managing Accutome’s surgical products and solutions, and Keeler will manage Accutome’s diagnostic and clinical offerings. This will result in greater focus on customer satisfaction and innovations to the existing portfolio of companies.

Table of Content

Global Ophthalmic Knives Market Research Report

Market Overview Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis) Global Market Competition by Key players Global Ophthalmic Knives Market Forecast (2020-2027) Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type Global Market Analysis by Application Market Effect Factors Analysis Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Share Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technical Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global ophthalmic knives market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Ophthalmic Knives in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

