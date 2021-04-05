Ophthalmic Equipment Market  Shoots USD 63.3 billion by 2028 with Prominent Key Players: Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Johnson & Johnson, Hoya, Essilor, Haag-Streit, Nidek, Staar Surgical, Topcon, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

The global Ophthalmic Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 63.3 billion by 2028 from an estimated value of USD 52.8 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of +3% during the forecast period.

Ophthalmic diseases are characterized by the impairment of vision. Some of the common symptoms of the disease include eyestrain, red eyes, and others. Glaucoma, amblyopia, macular degeneration, and cataract are amongst the major concerns for the providers of healthcare services. Therapeutic modalities for the treatment of the disease are based on the application of various corrective and surgical ophthalmic equipment.

The rising geriatric population and prevalence of eye diseases primarily drives the market for ophthalmic equipment. Technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, government initiatives to control visual impairment, and the rising adoption of contact lenses and spectacles will also support the market growth in the coming years. However, the high cost of ophthalmic equipment is limiting the overall adoption of these devices.

Ophthalmic Equipment market this report segments the global Ophthalmic Equipment market based on Types are:

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Cataract Surgical Devices

Glaucoma Surgical Devices

Refractive Surgical Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Microscopes

Ophthalmic Accessories

Vision Care Products

Ophthalmic Equipment market Based on Application, the Global Ophthalmic Equipment market is segmented into:

Consumers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

This global Ophthalmic Equipment market is very highly inflamed in the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia, China, Japan, Europe, and India. Facts and figures about the economic growth of the global competitors has been included in the statistical report. The data in terms of innovations, consumers, industries, and brands shape the future of the existing and upcoming businesses.

Following key questions answered through this research report:

What are the major trends impacting on market growth?

What are the global growth opportunities?

What is the current size as well as the potential size of the global Ophthalmic Equipment Market?

What are the major global competitors?

Who are the top key players of the global Ophthalmic Equipment Market?

What are the technological advancements in last few years?

This Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market statistical document offers a wide-ranging research at the key players and in-depth insights which consist of the competitiveness of the trending players. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and contracts are the most giant business tactics which can be adopted by the foremost gamers and are also recognized and scrutinized in the document. The Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market research document acknowledges their manufacturing base, product type, competitors, applications, pricing, gross margin and specifications. SWOT analysis is one of the most important parameters based totally on which these corporations are outlined.

