Ophthalmic Drugs Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2021-2027

Akorn, Inc

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Mitotech, SA

ALLERGAN

Santen Pharmaceutical Co

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

Novartis AG

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

The Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report provides an in-depth study of the expansion factors, potential challenges, diverse trends, and opportunities for the market participants to enable readers to fully understand the Ophthalmic Drugs market landscape. The main objective of the Ophthalmic Drugs industry report is to provide important information on competitive positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates, and alternative relevant statistics. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the longer-term market scenario. Primary factors influencing the growth of the demand Ophthalmic Drugs have also been established with potential gravity.

The market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2020, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency.

By Drugs (Anti-Infective, Anti-Angiogenic, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Allergy, Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor, Anti-Glaucoma, Others)

By Application (Retinal Disorders, Eye Allergy, Dry Eye, Glaucoma, Uveitis, Eye Infection, Cataract, Others)

By Route of Administration (Topical, Systemic, Ocular, Others)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others)

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Ophthalmic Drugs in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The market competitors currently working on the ophthalmic drugs market are Akorn, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision, Mitotech, SA, ALLERGAN, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Novartis AG, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Bayer AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. among others.

On the basis of drugs, the ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into anti-infective, anti-angiogenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-allergy, anti-vascular endothelial growth factor, anti-glaucoma and others.

On the basis of application, ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into retinal disorders, eye allergy, dry eye, glaucoma, uveitis, eye infection, cataract and others.

Route of administration segment of ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into topical, systemic, ocular and others.

On the basis of end-users, ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, ophthalmic drugs market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.

