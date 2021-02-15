Ophthalmic Devices Market In-Depth Overview, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook-2026

Ophthalmic Devices derived revenue of US$ 31,856.4 million in 2019 and are expected to fetch US$ 46,337.4 million by 2026 displaying significant CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

In recent years, the growing disposable income has encouraged people to buy quality eyewear products that are in perfect amalgamation with their increasing living standards. Moreover, people are now opting for trendy and designer sunglasses according to latest trends prevailing in the market. Conscious efforts are now being put into standardization of medical and vision care facilities in rural areas, in a bid to reduce eyesight related issues. Governments in various countries in partnership with different organizations are initiating programs to provide reasonable eye care facilities to the rural population. With such initiatives in place, rural population would benefit from efficient healthcare and eye care facilities.

Essilor International S.A., Bausch Health Companies, Ellex Medical Lasers, Second Sight Medical Products, Hoya Corporation, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Escalon Medical Corp., Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., Staar Surgical, Lumenis, Glaukos Corporation, and Vision Care are some of the prominent players operating in the global ophthalmic devices market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

The global market is segmented based on product (vision care, surgery devices and diagnostic and monitoring devices), disease area (cataract, glaucoma, age related macular diseases, diabetic retinopathy, others) and end-users (hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and ophthalmic centers). Under the product segment, in 2019, the vision care dominated the global ophthalmic devices product market with the maximum share of 79.2%.

Cataract is the leading cause of blindness in middle-and-low income countries. Approximately 330,000 cataract operations are performed each year in England alone. It is estimated that 30% of people 65 years or older have a visually impairing cataract in one or both eyes. It is the second leading cause of visual impairment after refractive errors (uncorrected refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, or astigmatism: 43%, cataracts: 33%, glaucoma: 2%). The US spends $10.7 Billion per year treating cataracts. The costs include medical costs for diagnosed disorders, medical costs attributable to low vision, vision aids, vision assistive devices and adaptations and direct services including special education and assistance programs. Cataract is the major disease area where the ophthalmic devices are being utilized; the segment generated a revenue of US$ 8,982.5 million in 2019. The cataract segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$ 12,755.2 million by 2026. However, Diabetic retinopathy is expected to witness highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

With the introduction of the ophthalmic devices incorporating these sophisticated technologies, people are increasingly opting for ophthalmic surgeries to correct their eye related disorders. The hospital sector provides innumerable employment opportunities for technical and non-technical personnel, which is expected to grow more in coming years. The ophthalmic devices market in optical centers end user was evaluated at US$ 14,856.1 million in 2019 and is projected to witness a substantial CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. However, the ophthalmic clinics is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Also, for better understanding of the overall adoption rate of ophthalmic devices in different developed and developing markets, detailed analysis has been conducted for different regions/countries including North America (United Kingdom, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. Based on the estimation, North America dominated the ophthalmic devices market, accounting for a revenue share of 34% in 2019.

