Operational Intelligence Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Vitria Technology Inc., Splunk Inc., Starview Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, Schneider Electric SE

Operational Intelligence Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Operational Intelligence Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Operational Intelligence Market was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.06 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355629/operational-intelligence-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=11

Top Leading Companies of Global Operational Intelligence Market are Vitria Technology Inc., Splunk Inc., Starview Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rolta India Limited, SolutionsPT Ltd, IBENOX Pty Ltd, Turnberry Corporation, HP Inc., OpenText Corporation and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2020 – Cisco announced new intent-based networking solutions to help optimize business and network operations. As organizations face mounting challenges to deliver consistent and positive digital experiences, Cisco is driving networking advancements to keep customers connected, productive, and secure. The new innovations, focused on simplifying automation and providing IT and business insights, will enable IT teams, to be agile while staying closely aligned with business objectives.

– May 2019 – SAP rolled out ten new offerings that combine experience data (X-data) with operational data (O-data), to measure and improve the four core experiences of the business – customer, employee, product, and brand. They embed X-data directly into an enterprise’s applications, such as its CRM, ERP, or HCM systems, to drive continuous action and improvement.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Accounts for Significant Market Share

– Cloud deployment is expected to hold a prominent share of the market, owing to the added benefits, such as cost-saving, accessibility, scalability, and centralized service. According to Forbes, 83% of the enterprise workload will be in the cloud, by 2020, out of which 41% of the enterprise workload will be run on public cloud platforms. Another 20% will be private-cloud-based, while 22% will rely on hybrid cloud adoption._

– According to the survey by Flexera, cloud strategy is increasingly being focused on hybrid, instead of public and private. A hybrid cloud is a new norm for how businesses deliver products and services. According to Flexera, the hybrid cloud penetration rate increased to 58% in 2019 compared to 2018, which was 51%.

– Further, an increasing number of banks are migrating their data, process, and infrastructure to clouds, so as to benefit from cloud implementation, which further eases the integration of enterprise applications. For instance, the State Bank of India, which operates across 23,000 branches, chose Office 365, a cloud-powered productivity solution from Microsoft, in order to improve communication and collaboration among its workforce and transform itself into a modern workplace.

Regional Outlook of Operational Intelligence Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355629/operational-intelligence-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=11

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Operational Intelligence Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.