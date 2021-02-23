Operational Analytics Market Share, Manufacturers in Globe, Demands, Benefits, Opportunities to 2027
Global operational analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 19.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing need for process and operations optimization and control and data explosion due to emergence of IoT-enabled technologies.
Operational analytics is a more particular word for a form of business analytics that aims to improve current activities. Like others, this form of business analytics includes the use of different data mining and data aggregation instruments to obtain more transparent business planning information. Operational analytics may be pursued by businesses in several distinct ways. Different software packages will offer different models to show what’s going on in a business, in real time or over a specific time frame. Many of these instruments will make visual models available.
Market Drivers:
- Market is driven by data-based decision making, which is adopted by industries such as finance, manufacturing, and others
- Increasing production of the organization by reducing operational costs due to operational analytics
- Data explosion due to emergence of IoT-enabled technologies is driving the growth of market
- Adoption of advanced data management strategies
Market Restraints:
- Frequent operational changes in IT organizations is restraining the growth of the market
- Complex analytical processes are expected to limit the market growth.
- Operational analytics requires continuous ingestion of variety of data which result in large data volumes
Segmentation: Global Operational Analytics Market
By Type
- Software
- Service
By Service
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting Services
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
By Business Function
- Information Technology (IT)
- Marketing
- Sales
- Finance
- Human Resources (HR)
- Others
By Application
- Predictive Asset Maintenance
- Risk Management
- Fraud Detection
- Supply Chain Management
- Customer Management
- Workforce Management
- Sales and Marketing Management
- Others
By Deployment Model
- On-premises
- Hosted/on-cloud
By Industry Vertical
- Telecommunication
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing
- Government and Defense
- Energy and Utilities
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2018, ITRS Group has announced a partnership with Apica. The combination of ITRS Geneos and Apica provides testing infrastructure and surveillance. By running performance tests using millions of virtual users in scripted real-world situations, it also guarantees application reliability on a scale. This partnership will offer best practice to evade operational failures and outages
- In October 2017, Vodafone Australia entered into enterprise software and services agreement with Splunk. The agreement allows the organization-wide expansion of the Splunk platform to enhance activities, network visibility and reporting. By offering proactive and predictive insights into client requirements, Vodafone’s investment considerably enhances its capacity to explore and resolve customer-facing and back-end problems
Competitive Analysis
Global operational analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of operational analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global operational analytics market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft, SAS Institute Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, ALTERYX, INC., Cloudera, Inc., BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED, Splunk Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Evolven Software, Appnomic, Apptio, Inc., BAY DYNAMICS, BMC Software, Inc., VMware, Inc, ContinuitySoftware, ExtraHop Networks and others.
Major Highlights of Operational Analytics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Operational Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Operational Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Operational Analytics market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
