Operational Analytics Market Share, Manufacturers in Globe, Demands, Benefits, Opportunities to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Operational Analytics Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Operational Analytics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Operational Analytics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global operational analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 19.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing need for process and operations optimization and control and data explosion due to emergence of IoT-enabled technologies.

Operational analytics is a more particular word for a form of business analytics that aims to improve current activities. Like others, this form of business analytics includes the use of different data mining and data aggregation instruments to obtain more transparent business planning information. Operational analytics may be pursued by businesses in several distinct ways. Different software packages will offer different models to show what’s going on in a business, in real time or over a specific time frame. Many of these instruments will make visual models available.

Market Drivers:

Market is driven by data-based decision making, which is adopted by industries such as finance, manufacturing, and others

Increasing production of the organization by reducing operational costs due to operational analytics

Data explosion due to emergence of IoT-enabled technologies is driving the growth of market

Adoption of advanced data management strategies

Market Restraints:

Frequent operational changes in IT organizations is restraining the growth of the market

Complex analytical processes are expected to limit the market growth.

Operational analytics requires continuous ingestion of variety of data which result in large data volumes

Segmentation: Global Operational Analytics Market

By Type

Software

Service

By Service

Managed Services

Professional Services Consulting Services Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance



By Business Function

Information Technology (IT)

Marketing

Sales

Finance

Human Resources (HR)

Others

By Application

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk Management

Fraud Detection

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Workforce Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Others

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Hosted/on-cloud

By Industry Vertical

Telecommunication

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, ITRS Group has announced a partnership with Apica. The combination of ITRS Geneos and Apica provides testing infrastructure and surveillance. By running performance tests using millions of virtual users in scripted real-world situations, it also guarantees application reliability on a scale. This partnership will offer best practice to evade operational failures and outages

In October 2017, Vodafone Australia entered into enterprise software and services agreement with Splunk. The agreement allows the organization-wide expansion of the Splunk platform to enhance activities, network visibility and reporting. By offering proactive and predictive insights into client requirements, Vodafone’s investment considerably enhances its capacity to explore and resolve customer-facing and back-end problems

Competitive Analysis

Global operational analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of operational analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global operational analytics market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft, SAS Institute Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, ALTERYX, INC., Cloudera, Inc., BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED, Splunk Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Evolven Software, Appnomic, Apptio, Inc., BAY DYNAMICS, BMC Software, Inc., VMware, Inc, ContinuitySoftware, ExtraHop Networks and others.

Major Highlights of Operational Analytics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Operational Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Operational Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Operational Analytics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

