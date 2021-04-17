Operation in Afghanistan cost more than EUR 12 billion | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The Bundeswehr’s mission to Afghanistan has cost more than € 12 billion over the past two decades.

This is evident from a response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to a request from the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag, which is at the disposal of the ARD Capital Studio and the German news agency. From 2001 to 2020, “additional expenditure through deployment” amounted to EUR 12,156 billion. This makes the stake the most expensive in the history of the Bundeswehr.

The highest expenditures were in the years 2010 to 2012 with more than one billion euros each. These three years were the most dangerous time of the mission, when at times more than 5,000 German soldiers were stationed in Afghanistan fighting the rebellious Taliban.

On Wednesday, NATO decided to initiate the withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1. Previously, the US, as the largest supplier of troops, had set the withdrawal date for September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks by the Islamic Al-Qaeda network in the US. The Bundeswehr will be withdrawn in mid-August. With 1,100 soldiers, Germany provides the second largest contingent after the US in NATO’s 10,000-strong force.

In total, nearly 160,000 soldiers have been sent to Afghanistan over the past two decades, usually over four to six months, many times. Left-wing politician Heike Hänsel criticized the high costs. The charges are “a political and moral bankruptcy statement,” she told ARD. Your party rejects Bundeswehr missions abroad in principle.

In addition to military expenditure, the federal government also pays several hundred million euros annually for humanitarian aid, development aid and reconstruction in Afghanistan. The Ministry of Development estimated the development aid that has been provided since 2001 on Saturday 3.5 billion euros. So following the answer to the left question, 1,440 kilometers of roads and 2,390 meters of bridges have been built or renewed so far. 293 schools have been newly built and 120 have been renovated. In addition, 51 hospitals were built and 34 renovated.

According to the Federal State Department, € 425 million has also been spent on humanitarian aid since 2001, mainly for the care of displaced people, hygiene measures, the provision of food and water, health protection and disaster risk management.

Civilian support must continue even after the Bundeswehr has withdrawn. At a donor conference in November 2020, Germany pledged up to EUR 430 million for next year.

“We will continue to support Afghanistan as a development partner in the future,” said Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) of the Augsburger Allgemeine. He described the previous aid as a success. “Together we have made great strides in Afghanistan over the past two decades, for example in health and education.” Life expectancy has increased by nine years since 2001, per capita income has quadrupled and the number of children attending school has increased tenfold.