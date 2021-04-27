Operating Room Management Solutions Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2028

The global operating room management solutions market is projected to be valued at USD 5,487.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for operating room management solutions can be attributed to increasing focus on improving operating room efficiency. In January 2020, Brainlab made an announcement about purchase of VisionTree Software, Inc., which is a firm engaged in developing patient-centric and cloud-based solutions for data collection and health management.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Operating Room Management Solutions industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Operating Room Management Solutions sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Operating Room Management Solutions market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Operating Room Management Solutions market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Operating Room Management Solutions market are Cerner Corporation, Surgical Information Systems LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DXC Technology, McKesson Corporation, Steris Corporation, Brainlab, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, and Picis Clinical Solutions Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global operating room management solutions market in terms of solution type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Data management and communication solutions Operating room supply management solutions Anesthesia information management solutions Operating room scheduling solutions Performance management solutions Others

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) On-premises Cloud-based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Hospitals Ambulatory surgical centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Operating Room Management Solutions market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

