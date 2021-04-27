Operating Room Management Solutions Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2028
The global operating room management solutions market is projected to be valued at USD 5,487.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for operating room management solutions can be attributed to increasing focus on improving operating room efficiency. In January 2020, Brainlab made an announcement about purchase of VisionTree Software, Inc., which is a firm engaged in developing patient-centric and cloud-based solutions for data collection and health management.
The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Operating Room Management Solutions industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Operating Room Management Solutions sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Operating Room Management Solutions market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Operating Room Management Solutions Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/468
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Operating Room Management Solutions market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the global Operating Room Management Solutions market are Cerner Corporation, Surgical Information Systems LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DXC Technology, McKesson Corporation, Steris Corporation, Brainlab, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, and Picis Clinical Solutions Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global operating room management solutions market in terms of solution type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:
- Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
- Data management and communication solutions
- Operating room supply management solutions
- Anesthesia information management solutions
- Operating room scheduling solutions
- Performance management solutions
- Others
- Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgical centers
- Others
Request Free Sample Link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/468
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Key Features of the Report:
- Holistic view of the Operating Room Management Solutions market and key segments
- Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities
- Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors
- Competitive landscape benchmarking
- Extensive regional analysis
- Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Operating Room Management Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….
Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operating-room-management-solutions-market
Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.