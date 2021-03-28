Operating Room Equipment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
In medical settings, the operating room (OR) is a facility wherein surgical interventions and procedures are performed on patients to treat various pathological and physiological conditions. The OR acts as a safe, inert, and sterile environment to perform surgeries. Therefore, it is vital that sound equipment are provided, which lead to successful surgical interventions. The operating room equipment has evolved tremendously in the past decade, improved equipment such as surgical navigation systems have greatly streamlined OR procedures. The global operating room market accounted for $24,192 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $33,308 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2023.
Surge in number of hospitals, increased investment in OR equipment, and rise in global geriatric population supplement market growth. Furthermore, growth in regulatory approvals for different OR equipment along with rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries boosts the market. However, high costs associated with OR equipment and unfavorable healthcare reforms in the U.S. impede the growth of the market. Untapped potential of emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key market players during the forecast period.
The operating room equipment market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into anesthesia machines, electrosurgical devices, multi-parameter patient monitors, surgical imaging devices, operating tables, operating room lights, and surgical navigation systems. The multiparameter patient monitors are further classified into high, medium, and low acuity multi-parameter patient monitors. Similarly, the surgical imaging devices are further categorized into mobile C-arm and mini C-arm. The operating tables are further subdivided into general operating tables and specialty operating tables. The operating lights are segmented into traditional lights and LED lights. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, outpatient facilities, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Steris Corporation
Stryker Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Getinge Group
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
General Electric Company
Medtronic, plc
Mizuho SOI
Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Anesthesia Machines
Electrosurgical Devices
Multi-Parameter Patient Monitors
High Acuity
Medium Acuity
Low Acuity
Surgical Imaging Devices
Mobile C-Arms
Mini C-Arms
Operating Tables
General Operating Tables
Specialty Operating Tables
Operating Room Lights
Traditional Lights
LED Lights
Surgical Navigation Systems
By End User
Hospitals
Outpatient Facilities
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Olympus
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
CONMED Corporation
Arthrex, Inc.
Siemens AG
Smith & Nephew plc