Open the catalogs of Netflix, Disney + …

With the democratization of the internet, VPNs quickly became an indispensable part. And with good reason, the dangers on the internet are numerous and a single misstep can be costly. Phishing, scams, malware, frequent attacks that sometimes we don’t even notice. There are solutions to protect us. These include VPNs, software that secures our connections and offers various practical services. Sometimes expensive, it is advisable to reference properly. And to get you started, know that Surfshark is breaking their prices for the French Days.

Every year French ecommerce websites lower their prices for a few days during French Days. The opportunity for Surfshark, one of the best VPNs out there, to contribute. During the French days, the subscription for 27 months is only € 1.86 / month or 82% discount. In addition to this offer 3 months free of charge. A limited time offer available from May 27th at 7:00 AM to June 2nd at 7:00 AM. A great way to ensure your privacy and security online at a ridiculous price.

With Surfshark, you can encrypt your activity, change and hide your IP address, block ads and malware, and even safely surf public Wi-Fi networks. In addition to this protection, which is guaranteed at all times, this VPN enables the catalogs of streaming platforms to be unblocked. Surfshark unlocks more than 30 Netflix catalogs worldwide, including the USA, Japan, the Netherlands and Canada. To achieve this, nothing could be easier. Just connect to a server in one of the countries listed above to enjoy the content.

But the benefits of Surfshark don’t end there. Indeed, gamers will be delighted to learn that this VPN allows you to bypass the bandwidth restrictions imposed by some ISPs thanks to its services. Your downloads will then be improved and their duration reduced. A significant time saver that will delight experienced players. In addition, when you connect to countries like Russia or Argentina, you can buy your games at cheaper prices.

To top it off, Surfshark strives to be compatible with all modern operating systems without limiting simultaneous connections. Another advantage: Surfshark is the only VPN that natively supports the new Apple M1 chip. If you own a MacBook or iMac, your user experience will only improve. Your autonomy will also benefit as consumption will be reduced.

As a reminder, on the occasion of the French days from May 27th at 7am to June 2nd at 7am, the Surfshark subscription for 27 months is only 1.86 € / month, i.e. H. 82% discount (+3 free months). A problem ? You will be satisfied or refunded within 30 days. To take advantage of it, all you have to do is click the button below.