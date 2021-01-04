Open Source Microservices Platform Market 2020-28 booming segments uplifting growth with OpenShift, Mesosphere, Docker, Kubernetes, Instana

Microservices are an architectural and organizational approach to software development where software is composed of small independent services that communicate over well-defined APIs. These services are owned by small, self-contained teams.

Microservice development and management is one place where open source technology shines. That means applications, services, and platforms to help you build, deploy, manage, and monitor everything that goes into your microservices. Many of the best tools for developing and managing microservices are open source.

Docker is the world’s leading software containerization platform. It encapsulates your microservice into what we call as Docker container which can then be independently maintained and deployed. Each of these containers will be responsible for one specific business functionality.

Key Players:

OpenShift, Mesosphere, Docker, Kubernetes, Instana, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Salesforce.com, Datawire, MuleSoft Inc., Software AG, CA Technologies, and Syntel.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Open Source Microservices Platform market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Open Source Microservices Platform market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the global growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Open Source Microservices Platform market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Open Source Microservices Platform market.

Open Source Microservices Platform Market Report Segment: by architecture components

Microservices

Containers

Service mesh

Service discovery

API gateway

Open Source Microservices Platform Market Report Segment: by components

Clients

Identity Providers

API Gateway

Messaging Formats

Databases

Static Content

Management

Service Discovery

Open Source Microservices Platform Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on Open Source Microservices Platform market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Open Source Microservices Platform market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

