Opaque Polymers Market Rising Demand, Advancements and Business Outlook 2020 to 2027

Opaque polymers are highly efficient, voided latex products that improve whiting and hidings in paints and coatings. These polymers function as a partial replacement for titanium dioxide that provides an effective way to reduce raw material costs and improve hiding in a wide range of products, including interior or exterior coatings from flat to semigloss. The opaque polymers market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to increasing demand for architectural paints & coatings in emerging economies. However, increased investments made by government and private sectors in the construction industry is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the opaque polymers market.

Method of Research

The global Opaque Polymers market has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Force Model to gain precise insight in the true potential of the market growth. Further; a SWOT analysis of the market has aided in the revealing of different opportunities for expansion that are inculcated in the market environment.

The key players profiled in the Opaque Polymers Market research study includes:

Arkema The Dow Chemical Company Organik Kimya Ashland EC21 Inc. Zschimmer & Schwarz Indulor Chemie GmbH GUANGZHOU JUNNENG CHEMICALS CO., LTD. Croda International Plc Visen Industries Limited

Since, the key findings in the Opaque Polymers Market research reports highlight crucial progressive industry trends, it allows the companies across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies. The clients get to understand a clear picture of the competitors and can develop strategies and modify business expansion plans accordingly. The Opaque Polymers Market research reports cover thousands of global players that based on several parameters, such as company revenue, product portfolio, and geographic presence.

Type (Solid Content 30%, and Solid Content 40%)

Application (Detergents, Paints & Coatings, and Personal Care)

The “Global Opaque Polymers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global opaque polymers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading opaque polymers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global opaque polymers market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the opaque polymers market is bifurcated into, Solid Content 30%, and Solid Content 40%. Based on application, the opaque polymers market is classified as, detergents, paints & coatings, and personal care.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global opaque polymers market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The opaque polymers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to the largest share in the opaque polymers market in the coming years, due to increased investments in the personal care and growing infrastructural development along with growing government investments in developing countries in the region. However, North America and Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to affordable costs and improvement in the performance efficiency in industrial paint formulations in the region.

The objective of updating “The Insight Partners” coverage is to ensure that it represents the most up-to-date vision of the industry possible. The estimated revenues of all major companies, including private and governmental, are gathered and used to prioritize coverage. Companies which are making the news, or which are of particular interest due to their innovative approach, are prioritized.

Secondary Research:

The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information relating to each Market. The secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to:

Company Websites, Annual Reports, Financial Reports, Broker Reports and Investor Presentations

Industry Trade Journals and Other Literature

National Government Documents, Statistical Databases and Market Reports

News Articles, Press Releases and WebCasts Specific to the Companies Operating in the Market

NOTE: All the financials considered in Company Profile’s section have been standardized to US$. This has been achieved after converting the financials (for those not in US$) with respective currency exchange rates of the particular year.

Primary Research:

“The Insight Partners” conducts hundreds of primary interviews a year with industry participants and commentators in order to validate its data and analysis. A typical research interview fulfils the following functions:

Provides First Hand Information on the Market Size, Market Trends, Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

Validates and Strengthens Secondary Research Findings

Further Develops the Analysis Team’s Expertise and Market Understanding

Primary research involves email interactions and telephone interviews for each market, category, segment and sub segment across geographies. The participants who typically take part in such a process include, but are not limited to:

Industry Participants: VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers

Outside Experts: Valuation Experts, Research Analysts and Key Opinion Leaders Specializing in the Industry

