Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Global Outlook 2021 – Essar Group, Jindal SAW Ltd., Tenaris SA, Europipe GmbH, CPW America Co

The Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market with its specific geographical regions.

The onshore oil and gas pipeline market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5.7% during 2020 – 2025.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), demand for oil is expected to rise by around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) on average every year till 2025, from 97 million bpd in 2018. In a bid to meet the rising consumption of oil and gas, the pipeline capacities are being expanded, and new pipeline projects are being commissioned. However, the global shift towards renewable sources for electricity generation poses a huge threat to the demand for oil and gas, which is likely to be a major challenge for the growth of onshore oil and gas pipeline installation in the coming years.

– The availability of abundant natural gas reserves, the lower cost compared to other fossil fuel types, is expected to supplement the demand for natural gas from multiple end-use sectors, including power generation, during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to boost the onshore gas pipeline market in the coming years.

– Russia and Pakistan have agreed to build a new gas carrying pipeline worth USD 2 billion. Further, India and Russia have also signed a deal worth USD 40 billion on natural gas exports to India. Russia being a significant exporter, is paving the way for the pipeline industry to grow more and presents an opportunity for the market players during the forecast period.

– Growing oil and gas demand in Asia Pacific holds immense potential for the onshore oil & gas pipeline market and is the fastest-growing market. China and India have been the largest consumers of oil & gas in the Asia-Pacific region, and the pipeline network is growing at a significant pace in both of these countries.

Inquire here to avail discount on this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353225/onshore-oil-and-gas-pipeline-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

The prominent players in the global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market are:

Essar Group, Jindal SAW Ltd., Tenaris SA, Europipe GmbH, CPW America Co, TMK Group, Baosteel Co., Ltd., TransCanada Corporation, WorleyParsons Limited, Mastec, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353225/onshore-oil-and-gas-pipeline-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=21

Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Overview

Natural Gas Pipeline to Dominate the Market

– The global demand for natural gas is expected to increase by 1.6%, y-o-y, for the next five years, with consumption reaching almost 4,250 billion cubic meter (bcm) by 2025, up from 3,850 bcm in 2018. Therefore, the natural gas pipeline network is expected to grow in parallel to the increase in natural gas demand.

– By 2030, owing to factors, such as environmental benefits and quest for energy security in regions, such as Asia-Pacific, the consumption of natural gas is expected to witness the fastest growth among all fuel types, which, in turn, is expected to drive the onshore pipeline market.

– With exports of 104.8 billion cubic meters in 2018, Qatar continued to be the largest LNG exporter, a position it has held for over a decade. The LNG trade is expected to witness a significant increase across the globe, resulting in increased demand for natural gas onshore pipeline networks as well.

– Therefore, focusing on cleaner fuel and technology developments, making it possible for coal-bed methane, cost-efficient farming has been among the driving factors in the demand for the onshore pipeline infrastructure.

Furthermore, Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)

– Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Forecast (2020-2026)

– Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About US

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com