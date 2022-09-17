Key visual for the upcoming anime Onna no Sono no Hoshi. Pic credit: @natalie.mu

On September 16, 2022, the staff for the Blue-ray Disc OVA anime adaptation of Yama Wayama’s Onna no Sono no Hoshi (Hoshi of the Girls’ Garden) comedy manga released a trailer and key visual hyping its release on December 8, 2022. The Blu-ray Disc is bundled with a special edition of the manga’s third volume.

The trailer animates much of what happens in the first chapter of the manga. The story begins when the teacher of an all-girls high school, Hoshi, becomes stumped while playing picture Shiritori with his class through the daily class journal.

Shiritori is a Japanese word chain game in which players are required to say a word which begins with the final kana of the previous word, or in this case, draw a picture that represents the word.

One of his students draws a picture, which is obviously Hoshi-sensei, which means the word begins with “Ho” and ends in “i”. But in order to keep playing the game, Hoshi has to figure out what the end of the word is. He ends up thinking it might be a celebrity before a fellow teacher finally clues him in on the joke.

You can watch the trailer on Shodensha’s official YouTube channel here:

You can see the new key visual, which features Hoshi, his fellow teacher, and the girls in his class, here:

What is the plot of Hoshi of the Girls’ Garden?

The story centers on a teacher named Hoshi, who is the homeroom advisor and teacher in an all-girls school. The story follows the antics of Hoshi’s mischievous students as they convince him to participate in a word chain game, get him to take care of a dog, and finally come to him for advice when one of them decides they want to be a manga creator.

Poor Hoshi is extremely bad at “reading the room” and is at the mercy of his female students and whatever shenanigans they decide to rope him into. But it’s not only his students that enjoy terrorizing Hoshi – his fellow teacher enjoy dragging him to pubs or sushi restaurants.

Who are the members of the production team?

Hoshi of the Girls’ Garden production team members include:

Director – Shinichi Omata (Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic, Descending Stories: Show Genroku Rakugo Shinju)

Animation – Lapin Track

Scriptwriter – Teruko Utsumi (Sarazanmai, Salaryman’s Club)

Character Designer and Chief Animation Director – Naho Kozono

Music composer – Kei Haneoka

Who are the Hoshi of the Girls’s Garden cast members?

Hoshi of the Girls’ Garden cast members include (as featured in the trailer):

Gen Hoshino – Hoshi

Mamoru Miyano – Kobayashi (Hoshi’s fellow teacher)

Where can I read the Hoshi of the Girls’s Garden manga?

Yama Wayama, who is also known for his other manga Let’s Go Karaoke! And Captivated, by You, launched the manga in Shodensha’s Feel Young (josei manga) magazine on January 8, 2020. The manga’s chapters have been collected in two tankobon volumes as of May 2021.

In 2021, the manga topped Takarajimasha’s Kono Manga ga Sugoi! list of best manga for female readers. In 2022, it ranked 5th in the same list. The manga was nominated for the Manga Taisho (14th and 15th) and placed 7th and fourth, respectively. In 2022, the manga won the Social Impact Award in the manga division at the 25th Japan Media Arts Festival.

Are you looking forward to the OVA Hoshi of the Girls’ Garden? Let us know in the comment section below!