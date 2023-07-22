Only Early Birds Will See Acropolis as Workers Strike Over Heat

The suffocating warmth in Athens has compelled its high attraction, the Acropolis, to shut to vacationers within the afternoons for the second time this month, with plans to open up within the cooler hours of the night. However a strike by staff at that website and others, over harmful working circumstances, will seemingly hold it closed within the afternoons whereas the intense temperatures endure.

Greece is struggling by means of its second warmth wave in as many weeks, and temperatures are anticipated to achieve 111 levels Fahrenheit, or 44 Celsius, in Athens on Sunday. Employees say the warmth poses a possible danger to them and to guests, and so they stopped working at midday on Thursday and Friday and plan to proceed doing so till at the very least Sunday. Their union says they are going to reassess the scenario on Monday.

Chatting with Greek radio on Friday morning, the top of the union, Ioannis Mavrikopoulos, mentioned the temperature on the positioning of the Acropolis, house to the gleaming white marble Parthenon monument and few shade timber, had reached some 118 levels Fahrenheit, or 48 Celsius. The Acropolis is perched on a rocky outcrop excessive above Athens.