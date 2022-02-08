Only 35 euros for these true wireless noise canceling headphones

The headphone market has seen a huge boom since the release of the Apple AirPods, especially when it comes to true wireless models. Despite this, there are many headphones that are not worth buying because of poor audio quality, autonomy or workmanship. If you don’t want to be ripped off, here’s a great deal on the Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Active Noise Canceling Headphones.

Realme Buds Air 2: a great alternative to AirPods Pro

The young Realme brand has arrived on the market like a hurricane, whether at the level of smartphones, tablets and now true wireless headphones with the Buds Air 2, which have nothing to envy the competition, especially for 35 euros while they are still at 49 .90 euros were recently.

Regarding the Realme Buds Air 2, they have an active noise reduction technology that works up to 25 dB and filters out most low-frequency noises, including noises from planes, subways and other means of transport. Once you try this technology, you cannot live without it.

For audio quality, Realme has equipped its headphones with 10mm bass booster speakers with good performance, ideal for movies and series.

You can also take them with you during your sports sessions as they are IPX5 certified and have a battery life of 25 hours with the charging case. You should also know that with 10 minutes of fast charge you can restore 2 hours. Otherwise, we also have another pair of Xiaomi wireless headphones on sale.

