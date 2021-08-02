only 2 euros to give your sports camera a boost

It’s summer vacation and you must have brought your GoPro sports camera with you to film your exploits. If you’re scared of being stranded for autonomy, here’s a great deal to give your camera a boost!

Movin’CAM: a small battery compatible with many GoPro models

The battery that we offer in this good plan is compatible with several camera models as well as the original GoPro brand charger:

GoPro Hero 5GoPro Hero 6GoPro Hero 2018

In terms of specs, it has a capacity of 1260 mAh, or 40 mAh more than what is available in the brand’s online store.

As for the price, an official battery in the GoPro eshop costs 19.99 euros, otherwise the one we offer is 2 euros, which means that you can order several to never break! And to play sports with music, we have the very good Jabra Elite 65T headphones on offer for less than 70 euros, a real bargain considering the quality of the product.

Why crack and order this battery?

The price ! 2 euros, couldn’t be betterCapacity corresponds to the originalCompatible with the official charger

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.