Only 11 euros for the True Wireless Xiaomi Redmi AirDots wireless headphones

2020 is the year of Xiaomi with many products with unbeatable value for money available in France and Europe. Today we have the Xiaomi Redmi AirDots, very interesting wireless headphones, in good condition.

An affordable alternative to Apple AirPods

Quit Copies of Apple Airpods with Redmi AirDots. These Xiaomi headphones are simple and effective.

These are true wireless earbuds with a charging box that allows them to easily expand their autonomy thanks to their own 300 mAh battery. The headphones each have a 40 mAh battery that can last 3 to 4 hours without interruption, depending on the manufacturer. They can therefore be charged 3 additional times for a total of between 9 and 12 hours.

Even though they are inexpensive headphones, they still have Bluetooth 5.0 so you have very good connectivity and reliability. Goodbye to the premature interruptions we can have on counterfeiting.

The Xiaomi Redmi AirDots are very good headphones and currently only cost 11 euros, while they cost around 20 euros on average. If you’re looking for a 5G smartphone, the OnePlus Nord is currently available at a rock-bottom price.

Why fall for these headphones?

Good battery life Super price Bluetooth 5.0

