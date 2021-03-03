Online Video Platforms Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021

The Online Video Platforms Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation, and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information on the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Online Video Platforms market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The online video platforms market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

The last decade has seen immense changes in how customers view media, how companies create those media, and how marketers advertise on them. AT&T, for instance, lost 946,000 TV subscribers in Q2 2019. The maximum loss was in the “Premium TV” category, which includes its DirecTV satellite and U-verse wireline TV services. The company is attributing this to the increased competition created by OTT and VOD players. A rapidly growing young population, rising consumer demand, and improving advertising revenues, coupled with the increased usage of 3G, 4G, the advent of 5G and portable devices, is also driving the need for the online video platforms market.

Over the next few years, data traffic levels may grow, precisely due to the growing appetite for video content. For instance, according to Cisco, global mobile data traffic will increase seven-fold between 2017 and 2022, reaching 77.5 Exabytes per month by 2022; 5G will be 3.4% of connections but 11.8% of the total traffic; a 5G connection will generate 2.6 times more traffic than the average 4G connection, thus resulting in the growing access to people absorbing content. Mobile device ownership is already established in the developed countries but is gradually catching up in the emerging economies as well. Thus, businesses wanting to advertise on online video platforms are explicitly tailoring their ads to be more mobile-friendly.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail 25% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355781/online-video-platforms-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Companies of Global Online Video Platforms Market are

Vimeo, YouTube, Brightcove, Dailymotion, Panopto, Kaltura, Vidyard, JW player, Kollective, and Wistia

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

E-Learning is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– The advancements in information and communication technologies force educators and learners to move past the constraints of time, space, and environment. While a traditional classroom education is well-known, learning systems outside the classroom, especially those enhanced through technology, are still being discussed. Online video platforms represent the final stage in distance education, as these offer open educational resources to the students all around the world. These platforms are designed to be scalable to large online masses, with free participation, and without formal requirements to provide millions of individuals around the world the opportunity to learn through hundreds of public and private universities or organizations worldwide.

– Asia-Pacific is considered to be the most dominating market when it comes to the adoption of e-learning through online video platforms. Owing to a large working and studying population, China is using digital learning technology to enhance education equity, quality, and efficiency. Recent government studies show that although there is a large amount of academics, at the same time, there is considerable shortness of qualified personnel in the country. To comply with this, the country has started a Smart Education China initiative, which aims to increase the qualification of graduates in China in the medium term to meet the growing demand for qualified personnel.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355781/online-video-platforms-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=21

Recent Updates

– May 2020 – YouTube’s video watch page on mobile has received a facelift. The new design comes days after Google announced that both Android and iOS apps would receive the updates soon. One of the latest updates that many users will notice is the positioning of the comment box. YouTube mobile users can now view and post comments by tapping on the comment box just underneath the channel bar with the subscribe button – unlike before, where users had to scroll down to the very end of the video page to post or view comments.

– March 2020 – Brightcove Inc. announced that due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and to protect its customers, employees, and the broader community, its PLAY 2020 event will not have a physical component in Boston this year. Instead, Brightcove will launch PLAY TV, an innovative, over-the-top streaming experience with the most, must-watch content focused on video. Starting in May, PLAY TV will be available to viewers globally, at no cost, on mobile devices and the web.

Online Video Platforms Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Online Video Platforms market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Online Video Platforms market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Online Video Platforms Market report.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com