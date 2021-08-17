Online Video Platform Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Video Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global online video platform market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global online video platform market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026. Online video platform (OVP) refers to a digital solution that allows users to upload, share, convert, manage, track, record, store, playback, and monetize video content online. It enables uninterrupted delivery and adaptive streaming of videos on various devices. These contents are usually uploaded through a combination of a video hosting provider, live streaming platform, and application program interface (API) models. OVP employs software as a service (SaaS) business model and user-generated content (UGC) to communicate, teach, and entertain consumers.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global OVP market is majorly being driven by the proliferation of over-the-top (OTT) media services and the improving spending capacity of consumers toward paid video streaming platforms. The rapid establishment of advanced wireless telecom networks and easy internet accessibility are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the emerging trend of designing multimedia-based businesses and marketing content to increase brand awareness is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the mass outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has positively influenced the global OVP market as the implementation of lockdown facilitated a shift to virtual platforms for viewing and disseminating content.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Dalet Digital Media Systems USA Inc.

MediaMelon, INC.

Akamai Technologies

Kaltura Inc.

Panopto

Brightcove Inc.

io, Inc.

Limelight Networks Inc.

YouTube

Comcast Technology Solutions

Breakup by Model Type:

UGC Model

DIY Model

SaaS Model

Breakup by Application:

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprises

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Software

Services

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

