Online Video Platform Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Video Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global online video platform market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global online video platform market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026. Online video platform (OVP) refers to a digital solution that allows users to upload, share, convert, manage, track, record, store, playback, and monetize video content online. It enables uninterrupted delivery and adaptive streaming of videos on various devices. These contents are usually uploaded through a combination of a video hosting provider, live streaming platform, and application program interface (API) models. OVP employs software as a service (SaaS) business model and user-generated content (UGC) to communicate, teach, and entertain consumers.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The global OVP market is majorly being driven by the proliferation of over-the-top (OTT) media services and the improving spending capacity of consumers toward paid video streaming platforms. The rapid establishment of advanced wireless telecom networks and easy internet accessibility are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the emerging trend of designing multimedia-based businesses and marketing content to increase brand awareness is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the mass outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has positively influenced the global OVP market as the implementation of lockdown facilitated a shift to virtual platforms for viewing and disseminating content.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Dalet Digital Media Systems USA Inc.
- MediaMelon, INC.
- Akamai Technologies
- Kaltura Inc.
- Panopto
- Brightcove Inc.
- io, Inc.
- Limelight Networks Inc.
- YouTube
- Comcast Technology Solutions
Breakup by Model Type:
- UGC Model
- DIY Model
- SaaS Model
Breakup by Application:
- Media & Entertainment Industry
- Enterprises
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
