Online Travel Agent Market (Post Covid OTA) Recorded Exponential Worth of $821 billion at a CAGR of 11.24% Till 2023

Global Online Travel Agent Market Research Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change Analysis Including: 1) By Service Type: Vacation Packages; Transportation; Accommodation 2) By Platform: Mobile/Tablets Based; Desktop Based Covering: Booking.com; Expedia, Inc.; Ctrip; Triadvisor; Trivago

Market Overview

The global online travel agent market is expected to decline from $744.73 billion in 2019 to $595.78 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -20%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, restriction on cross-border travel and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $820.18 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 11.24%.

The online travel agent market consists of sales of travel services through online channels. Online travel agents or agencies are those individuals or companies that have websites that allow consumers to book various travel related services via the internet. Travel agents are engaged in sales of travel services such as flights, buses, vacation packages, hotels, and rental cars via online networks.

Major players in the online travel agent market are Booking.com, Expedia, Inc., Ctrip, TripAdvisor, Trivago, eDreams Odigeo, Despegar, MakeMyTrip, Lastminute, and On the Beach.

Avail a Free Sample Pages Here: https://bit.ly/2N3CBjq

Market Segmentation

The online travel agent market covered in this report is segmented by service type into vacation packages; transportation; accommodation and by platform into mobile/tablets based; desktop based.

Rising possibilities of uncertain events such as COVID19 outbreak or natural calamities is projected to limit the growth of the tourism industry and online travel agent. According to the UNWTO estimates, the global international tourist arrivals in 2020 is predicted to fall by 20% to 30% compared to the previous year (2019), which translates into a loss of $30-50 billion in travel spending by the international visitors. Thus, the online travel agent market is to record a decline in 2020 owing to the impact of COVID19 across the globe. Moreover, according to Travel Daily Medias new published in September 2018, the Typhoon Mangkhut jolts Hong Kong and China leaving tourism, aviation, and transportation industry at standstill.

Growing initiatives by the government of various countries to promote tourism and built strong tourism infrastructure in order to boost the revenues generated from the tourism industry is a major trend propelling the growth of the online travel agent market during the period. For instance, according to the Press Information Bureau- Ministry of Tourism, Government of Indias report published in July 2019, ministry of tourism is providing financial assistance under National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) and Swadesh Darshan schemes to various state and union territories for the development of tourism-related infrastructure in the country. Therefore, the government initiatives and steps to promote tourism and develop tourism infrastructure are to act as a key trend in the online travel agent market over the period.

The surge smartphone users along with growing internet penetration are anticipated to boost the online tourism industry and the business for travel agents during the period. Increasing penetration of internet and growth in the number of smartphone users is contributing to the consumer shift towards online channels for travel ticket and hotel bookings. According to a special report on Digital 2019 published by We Are Socials in January 2019, the number of internet users in 2019 augmented to 4.39 billion than in January 2018, recording a growth of 9% or 366 million users across the globe. Furthermore, the number of smartphone users increased by 100 million or 2% to 5.11 billion in 2019 compared to the previous year.

Avail an Amazing Discount: https://bit.ly/3p0vV31

Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2020: Covid 19 Growth And Change from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global online travel agent market.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Vacation Packages; Transportation; Accommodation

2) By Platform: Mobile/Tablets Based; Desktop Based Companies Mentioned: Booking.com; Expedia, Inc.; Ctrip; Triadvisor; Trivago Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Browse Complete Premium Research Report: https://bit.ly/3jtgaQQ

About Market Insights Reports:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

We provide global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US: Market Insights Reports

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

Phone: +1 (704) 266-3234

sales@marketinsightsreports.com