Online Therapy Services Market Driven By Breakthrough, Dialogue, MDLive, ReGain, American Well

Online therapy services professional counselling services are offered to the patients through internet. The therapy is provided by the professionals like psychologists, psychiatrists, and other mental health experts. These therapies are provided to patients suffering from anxiety, depression, stress and other mental conditions. The services are offered through email, video conferencing, and real-time chat.

The online therapy services market is driving due to the growing mental health conditions, increasing grants for mental health and technological advancement in healthcare infrastructure. However, lack of awareness for online therapy may restrict the growth of the global online therapy services Market.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

ThriveTalk

BetterHelp

ReGain

TalkSpace

Breakthrough

MDLive

HopeQure Wellness Pvt Ltd

Lekta Therapy Ltd

Dialogue

American Well

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Online Therapy Services Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The online therapy services market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as cognitive behavioral therapy, psychodynamic therapy, personal centered therapy. The application segment is divided into residential use and commercial use.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In Online Therapy Services industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

