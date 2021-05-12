Online Recruitment Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2027

“

Online Recruitment market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2027.



Market Definition: Online recruitment is a portal that allows the recruiter to scrutinize the profile of a candidate through an online portal. It additionally provides job seekers a platform to apply for employment from anyplace, anytime. the usage of on-line recruitment helps in saving time and money, that drives its adoption in multiple industries for diverse applications such as finance, IT, marketing, computing, HR, secretarial, and others.

Market Dynamics, The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to layoffs for many companies which imply many people have lost their jobs. The recruitment agencies, today, are screening and hiring candidates through an online medium having cancelled the general face-to-face interview process. This is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period., Factors such as rise in the range of job seekers and rising interest in migration for higher growth prospects are accountable for driving the expansion of the online recruitment market. However, digital transformation and accessibility of large data are generating more job opportunities for the job seekers in varied industries, which are predicted to provide smart opportunities to the players in operation in the online recruitment market. However, rise in fraudulent practices are expected to hinder the market growth.

Segmental Analysis, The global online recruitment market is segmented on the basis of type, application., Based on the type, the online recruitment market is divided into two categories Permanent and part time online recruitment., On the basis of the application, the market is classified into secretarial/ clerical, accounting financial, computing, technical/ engineering, professional/managerial, nursing/medical/care, hotel/catering, sales/marketing, other industrial and blue collar jobs.

Regional Analysis , North America is expected to grow the most due to adoption of high tech technologies and recruiters in this region use various assessment tools and software to evaluate candidate performances. Middle East and Africa is also the region which is projected to experience the growth due to growing need for the workforce in small scale industries and rise in number of middle class families.

Key Players, Major key players in the market includes 51job, Inc., CareerBuilder, LLC., College Recruiter, Dice Holdings, Inc., Glass door, Inc., LinkedIn Corporation (Microsoft Corporation), Robert Half International Inc., Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., SimplyHired.com (Indeed, Inc.), Zhaopin.

Online Recruitment Market, By Type, Permanent Online Recruitment, Part time Online recruitment

By Application, Secretarial/Clerical, Accounting financial, Computing, Technical/ Engineering, Professional/Managerial, Nursing/Medical/Care, Hotel/Catering, Sales/Marketing, Other Industrial/ Blue collar

By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Others, LAMEA, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Others

