Online Program Management Market to Reach $8.21 Billion by 2027 Growing Acceptance of Online Learning is Driving Universities to Launch Online Degrees

The potential benefits of online distance education to reach students of different age groups and at different locations has attracted multiple universities and schools to actively invest in online education programs. These educational institutes along with government agencies across various countries are encouraging students to opt for distant education courses as it is well accessible and facilitates close communication between tutor and student. Online education being the primary mode of distance education delivery, constitutes a huge growth opportunity for online program management market providers. Higher Education Statistics Agency states that high number of students from Singapore and Hong Kong are opting for full online degree programs from U.K universities as a result of promotional events organized by The British Council. Similarly, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) along with International Council for Open and Distance Education is accessing the impact of distance education in European higher education sector on different ages of population and thus promoting online distance education. These government initiatives are anticipated to promote adoption of distance education and thus inflate the demand for online program management services. In April 2020, University of London launched two online degrees in psychology and data science. Also, Wrexham Glyndwr University announced launch of 3 online MBA programs starting from June 2019. Thus, universities are offering online courses to encourage students to take on distance education programs, which is a key factor driving the growth of online program management market.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted more than 1,186,161,728 students across 180 countries due to closure of educational institutes. This closure of schools and universities is anticipated to negatively impact on-campus enrollment causing a steep decline in numbers at many institutions. However, with students opting for online-based education services, there is as rising demand to be observed in the future years. Government agencies are promoting online courses amidst this coronavirus crisis to reduce the impact on educational career of students. For instance, in March 2020 it was reported that all the vice-chancellors and school principals in India, the secretary of University Grants Commission (UGC) recommended the usage of online distance education platforms for both students and teachers. Also, universities are transforming their courses to online mode creating surge for the adoption of online program management services. For instance, Zhejiang University of China transformed 5,000 of its courses to online delivery in February 2020. Thus, digitalization strategies implemented by universities and promotional activities carried out by government bodies related to distance education are poised to create lucrative growth opportunities in global online program management market over forecast years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of online program management market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global online program management market is expected to reach US$ 8.21 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period owing to rise in proliferation of internet connectivity and smart devices

Fee-for-services revenue model is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities in global online program management market over forecast years

Based on the institution size large institutes dominated global online program management market in 2018 owing to high investment capacity and brand value among the students opting for online educational services

North America held the highest market share in global online program management market in 2018 owing to the presence of renowned education institutes and majority of online program management service providers.

Some of the players operating in online program management market are 2U, Academic Partnerships, All Campus LLC., Apollidon, Bisk, Blackboard Inc., Grand Canyon Education, Helix Education, HotChalk, Inc., iDesignEDU, LLC, Keypath Education, Noodle Partners, Inc., Pearson, Six Red Marbles and Wiley Education Services amongst others.

Global Online Program Management Market:

By Revenue Model

Full-Service Revenue-Share Model

Fee-for-Services Model

By Institution Size

Small and Medium Institutes

Large Institutes

By Application

Student Recruitment and Enrollment

Marketing and Brand Management

Student Retention

IT Helpdesk

Alumni Engagement

Others

By Degree Type

Undergraduate

Post-Graduate

Diploma

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

