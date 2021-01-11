Online Proctoring Solution Market 2021 | Know the Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis and Strategies | Examity, Honorlock, Mercer, ProctorExam, ProctorU, PSI Services, Talview

An online proctoring solution is a software that helps organizations to monitor test takers remotely during online exams. Online proctoring solutions enable administrators of online assessments to create a more secure testing environment by preventing and deterring instances of academic dishonesty. This, in turn, rising the adoption of an online proctoring solution which propels the growth of the market.

The online proctoring solution helps test administrators to verify identity, lockdown web browsers, and monitor examinee behavior during the test. Online proctoring solutions help to supervise the tests in a budget-friendly way. Thus, increasing the use of this platform by a range of organizations that deliver online exams, including schools, colleges, universities, and businesses which boosting the growth of the online proctoring solution market. Further, increasing digitalization, rising integration of proctoring products with learning management systems to streamline the delivery of exams to test takers are also fueling the growth of the online proctoring solution market.

Examity, Inc., ExamSoft Worldwide, Inc., Honorlock Inc., Mercer LLC, Pearson Education Inc., ProctorExam, ProctorU Inc., PSI Services LLC, Talview, Verificient Technologies, Inc. (Proctortrack)

