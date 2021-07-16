Online On-demand Home Services Market Is Thriving Worldwide 2026 | Amazon.com, ANGI Homeservices, Handy

The “Online On-demand Home Services Market” report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report. The report also includes the impact analysis of the COVID-19 Breakdown.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Online On-demand Home Services Market: Amazon.com, ANGI Homeservices, Handy, Helpling, TaskRabbit and Others.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com is engaged in the retail sale of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through various regional and internationally-focused websites such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, and amazon.com.mx. The company offers various services such as house cleaning, deep cleaning, handyman services, carpet cleaning, lawn mowing, tv wall mounting, gutter cleaning, wall hanging, moving cleaning, and window cleaning and others.

The Online On-Demand Home Services market in the U. S. is estimated at US$85.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$643.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 42.5% and 39.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.7% CAGR.

Regional Analysis For Online On-demand Home Services Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Online On-demand Home Services Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

