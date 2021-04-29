Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Trends | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025

According to IMARC Group, the global online movie ticketing services market reached a value of US$ 17.2 Billion in 2019. the market to reach a value of US$ 24.4 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.Online movie ticketing services facilitate the booking of movie tickets through an online portal. These bookings can be made using third-party software or applications, which enable the users to reserve their desired seats in the theatre of their choice. Nowadays, individuals prefer to book their tickets using the internet as it time- and cost-effective and also provides them with an option to make the payment online or later at the counter.

Market Trends

The increasing utilization of mobile phones and other smart devices by consumers is the primary factor propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and rising internet penetration have shifted the preference of consumers toward quicker and more efficient alternatives, like online booking services, than conventional processes. Furthermore, online service vendors regularly offer discounts and provide attractive vouchers to attract more customers. These promotional strategies, along with the provision of booking at any time of the day, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Report Coverage

Market Breakup by Device

Desktop

Mobile Devices

Market Breakup by Genre

Drama Movies

Adventure Movies

Comedy Movies

Thriller, Suspense and Horror Movies

Action Movies

Other Genre

Market Breakup by Application

Cinema

Entertainment Place

Shopping Malls

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AOL Inc., Atom Tickets LLC, BookMyShow Inc., Carnival Cinemas, Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Fandango Media LLC, INOX Leisure Limited, Kyazoonga, Moviefone Inc., Movietickets Inc., Mtime, One97 Communications Ltd., PVR Limited, VOX Cinemas, etc.

