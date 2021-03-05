Online Language Learning Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2027

Online Language Learning Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Online Language Learning Market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and the latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Online Language Learning Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. In online language learning, the language is taught to individuals via ICT tools and digital platforms including mobile games, apps, audio & video clips and online tutoring etc. The market growth is primarily driven by low learning cost and flexibility. The online programs for language learning are less-costlier than offline ones, and the learner is free to choose where, when and how long to practice. Moreover, surging acceptance of online platforms for language learning and presence of numerous apps which can be accessed easily, are likely to propel the growth of the market in near future. However, presence of open sources is expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Online Language Learning Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Online Language Learning Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Online Language Learning market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Online Language Learning Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Online Language Learning Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Online Language Learning Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

English

Mandarin

Spanish

Arabic

Others

By Application:

Individual learner

Institutional learners

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

Berlitz Languages

Linguatronics

Pearson ELT

Sanako

SANS Inc.

Dexway

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Live Lingua

Macmillan Education

Target Audience of the Online Language Learning Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Online Language Learning Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Online Language Learning Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Online Language Learning Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Online Language Learning Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Online Language Learning Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Online Language Learning Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Online Language Learning Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Global Online Language Learning Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Global Online Language Learning Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Berlitz Languages

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.3. Product Summary

8.3.1.4. Recent Developments

8.3.2. Linguatronics

8.3.3. Pearson ELT

8.3.4. Sanako

8.3.5. SANS Inc.

8.3.6. Dexway

8.3.7. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

8.3.8. Live Lingua

8.3.9. Macmillan Education

Continued…

