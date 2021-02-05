Online Grocery Market 2021 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Global Online Grocery Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

It is imperative for companies to be aware of the changing customer preference, behavior and demographics to fast track their product development process. This will enable them to stay competitive and ensure continuous flow of revenue. Companies can devise suitable business and promotional strategies based on customer’s requirement, lifestyle and purchase behavior.

Online Grocery service providers help companies boost their market share and revenue by analyzing the competition in the market. They suggest appropriate products, services, marketing strategies, branding and promotional tools to target the customers. Thus, the need to adapt enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences is one of the major factors that will drive the demand for Online Grocery solutions.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Online Grocery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Carrefour, Kroger, Tesco, Walmart, Amazon, Target, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, FreshDirect, Honestbee, Alibaba

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Online Grocery, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Online Grocery market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Online Grocery companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Grocery market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Online Grocery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Grocery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Grocery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Grocery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Grocery by Players

4 Online Grocery by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Grocery Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Bloomberg

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Grocery Product Offered

11.1.3 Bloomberg Online Grocery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Bloomberg News

11.2 Dow Jones

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Grocery Product Offered

11.2.3 Dow Jones Online Grocery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Dow Jones News

11.3 RELX Group

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Grocery Product Offered

11.3.3 RELX Group Online Grocery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 RELX Group News

11.4 Thomson Reuters

