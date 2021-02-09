Online Gambling Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancements 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global Online Gambling Market Size and Forecast to 2026 presents a comprehensive take on the overall Market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global Online Gambling Market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject. Analysts have offered unbiased outlook on the global Online Gambling Market to guide clients toward a well-informed business decision.

The Global Online Gambling Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global Market. This Market study comprehensively discusses the salient features of the Global Online Gambling Market in terms of the Market structure and landscape, the challenges, demand factors, and the expected Market performance.

The online gambling Market is predicted to reach USD 87.75 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.77%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Top Companies operating in the Global Online Gambling Market profiled in the report: Betsson AB, 888 Holdings PLC, The Stars Group Inc., The Kindered Group, GVC Holdings, William Hill PLC, Bet365, LeoVegas AB, Flutter Entertainment PLC, Cherry SpelglŠdje AB

Scope of the Report

The online gambling Market includes gaming types, such as betting, bingo, lottery, casino, and other gambling games include poker and country-level games. The online gambling Market by device type is categorized as mobile and desktop gambling games.

Key Market Trends

Online Betting Holds a Prominent Share among the Online Gambling

The online betting segment is predominantly applied in the sports category, especially in events, such as FIFA World Cup and European Championships. Online betting is also popular in horse racing and greyhound racing. Many of the online sports betting companies are sponsoring different teams as a part of their Marketing initiatives and strategic expansions. For instance, the bwin brand, a pioneering online sports brand across Continental Europe, attained global recognition through high-profile sponsorships with football clubs, such as Real Madrid and AC Milan. Similarly, for the 2018 World Cup, the Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) launched an advanced and innovative platform for sports betting, thereby driving the Market.

Global Online Gambling Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Sports Betting

Football

Horse Racing

E-sports

Other Sports

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Desktop

Mobile

Regional Analysis For Online Gambling Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

