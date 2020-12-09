Online Gambling Market Research Report With Top Players Analysis | Industry Size, Demand and Future Growth by 2025

According to a recent report, the global online gambling market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019 and has huge potential for growth during 2020-2025. Online gambling, or virtual gambling, is an internet-based casino or sports-based betting activity. Unlike in-person gambling, it does not involve physical interaction between players, and the sessions are moderated by computer programs. Players can play various virtual games, such as sports betting, poker, blackjack, roulette, and slot machines. The gambling software application can be downloaded on a smart device, or the game can be played through a website. Online gambling platforms offer several benefits, such as cashless transactions, accessibility through any electronic device, personalized budget, and real-time gambling experience.

High internet connectivity, along with the rising penetration of smart devices, is driving the growth of the online gambling market. The legalization and cultural approval of online betting in several developed countries are also augmenting the demand for online gambling. Several online sports businesses are establishing high-profile sponsorships with various football and racing clubs, to attract a large consumer base. Moreover, various technological upgradations have led to the advent of virtual reality (VR) and blockchain tools. These tools help in maintaining the transparency of gambling activities to provide an engaging experience to the player. Additionally, rising consumer living standards and the inception of bitcoin gambling are further expected to drive the global online gambling market.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Online Gambling Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Online Gambling Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Online Gambling Market 2020-2025 Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:

The report has segmented the global online gambling market on the basis of game type, device and region.

Breakup by Game Type:

Sports Betting Football Horse Racing E-Sports Others

Casino Live Casino Baccarat Blackjack Poker Slots Others

Others

Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cherry Spelgladje AB, Kindred Group Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Betsson AB, LeoVegas AB, 888 Holdings PLC, GVC Holdings Plc, MGM Resorts International, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Intralot and Bet365 Group Ltd.

