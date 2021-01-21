Online Gambling Market Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players -William Hill, GVC Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, Kindred Group, 888 Holdings

The Global Online Gambling Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Online Gambling market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global online gambling market is expected to reach US$90.36 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.50% during the period spanning 2020-2024.

Top Key Players in the Global Online Gambling Market: William Hill, GVC Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, Kindred Group, 888 Holdings and Betsson.

Market Overview:

The growth in the market was supported by factors like rising internet users, increasing use of smartphones, rising economic growth, surging demand for sports and rising adoption of blockchain technology. The online gambling market is expected to experience certain trends like increasing demand for smartwatch devices, rising adoption of virtual reality and increasing digitalization. The market is also expected to face certain challenges such as surge in frauds, addiction of online gambling and physical & psychological effects of online gambling.

The global online gambling market by type can be segmented as follows: sports betting, casinos, poker and bingo. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by sports betting, followed by casinos, poker and bingo. The global online gambling market by device can be segmented as follows: mobile, desktop and tab. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by mobile, followed by desktop and tab. The market by regulation can be segmented as follows: unregulated, regulated and regulating. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by unregulated, followed by regulated.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Online Gambling market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by Europe, followed by Asia Pacific, North America and Middle East. Growth in the Europe market was supported by rising use of smartphones and increasing digitalization.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

