Online Food Ordering Market Growth, Size, CAGR Status, Key Players – McDonalds, KFC, Subway, Pizzahut, Starbucks, Burger King, Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts

Global Online Food Ordering Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Online food ordering is the process of ordering food through the restaurant’s own website or mobile app, or through a multi-restaurant’s website or app. A customer can choose to have the food delivered or for pick-up. The process consists of a customer choosing the restaurant of their choice, scanning the menu items, choosing an item, and finally choosing for pick-up or delivery.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Online Food Ordering will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Online Food Ordering market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 67180 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Online Food Ordering market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 79670 million by 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: McDonalds, KFC, Subway, Pizzahut, Starbucks, Burger King, Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, Dairy Queen, Papa John’s, Wendy’s, Just Eat, Takeaway, Alibaba Group(Ele.me), GrubHub, OLO, Swiggy, MEITUAN, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Caviar

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Online Food Ordering market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Restaurant-controlled

Independent

Restaurant-controlled had a market share of 56% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

B2B

B2C

Others

B2B is the greatest segment of Online Food Ordering application, with a share of 51% in 2018.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Food Ordering market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Food Ordering market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Food Ordering players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Food Ordering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Food Ordering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

