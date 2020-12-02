Online Food Delivery Market by Delivery Model (Traditional Delivery Model, Aggregators, and New Delivery Model): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Online Food Delivery Market Overview:

The online food delivery is a service that allows the user to order food from a desired food outlet via the internet. This can be done either by going directly to the website and placing an order or by using a mobile phone application. The introduction of online food delivery system has been a convenient addition, which has not only reduced long queues, but has also decreased the waiting time for ordered food delivery. The online food delivery system has already been adopted throughout the globe and its performance has been relatively good.

The key players in the industry have been relying on partnerships and acquisition as the prominent strategies to help boost their growth in the market. The global online food market is driven by rise in internet penetration coupled with increase in the working population and surge in the food & beverage industry. The online food delivery market is also supplemented by growth in mobile phone dependency. However, unwillingness of big food outlets to adopt this system along with the potential technical and infrastructural issues hinder the growth of this market. Moreover, too much competition and lack of loyal customers also act as a threat to this market. Technological breakthroughs and infrastructural improvements, especially in the emerging nations are expected to drive the growth of the market in the future.

The global online food delivery market is segmented based on the delivery model and region. Based on delivery model, the market is segmented into the traditional delivery model, aggregators, and new delivery model. By region, the global online food delivery market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Delivery Hero, Deliveroo, Foodpanda, Grub Hub, and Takeaway.com.

Key Benefits for Online Food Delivery Market:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global online food delivery market from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Online Food Delivery Key Market Segments:

By Delivery Model

Traditional Delivery Model

Aggregators

New Delivery Model

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



