Online Food Delivery Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Online Food Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 107.4 Billion in 2020. Online food delivery refers to the procedure of placing a food order through websites and mobile applications. These systems are commonly categorized into restaurant-to-consumer and platform-to-consumer delivery. Online food delivery applications offer filters and different types of payment methods, such as cash on delivery, net banking, food coupons, and credit/debit card. It enables consumers to create an account for hassle-free ordering, faster checkout, easier menu comparisons, and minimum human interaction.

The proliferation of smartphones, availability of high-speed internet, and expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are majorly driving the global market growth. Additionally, consumers are increasingly shifting toward online food delivery as they offer diverse food options, discounts, door-step delivery, and secured payment gateways. Moreover, these service providers are implementing promotional strategies by identifying recurring consumers and taste patterns, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, rapid urbanization and continuous upgradation of the distribution network are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Just Eat

GrubHub

Delivery Hero

Deliveroo

com

Foodpanda

me

Meituan Waimai

Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Platform Type

Website

Applications

Market Breakup by Business Model

Order Focused Food Delivery System

Logistics Based Food Delivery System

Full-Service Food Delivery System

Market Breakup by Payment Method

Online

Cash on Delivery

Market Breakup Region

China

North America

Asia Pacific ( excluding china)

Europe

Rest of the World

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

