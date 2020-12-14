Online Food Delivery Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast 2020-2025
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Online Food Delivery Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market reached a value of US$ 96 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit a moderate growth during 2020-2025.
Online food delivery is a service that enables customers to order food online through various food delivery websites and applications using their computers and smartphones. It is increasingly gaining popularity among both the consumers and food distributors alike, owing to various associated benefits, such as convenience, speed and precision in food ordering and its delivery.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Online Food Delivery Market Trends:
With rising internet and smartphone penetration, consumers have started ordering food through online apps and websites. This provides them with the convenience to choose from a wide variety of food products at a virtual marketplace with an option to pay online and receive fast delivery of food at the desired location. Moreover, the growing collaborations and partnerships between restaurants and application developers have enhanced the online delivery of food as it simplifies the order placement process and improves the accuracy of online orders. Other factors, such as overall growth in the global economy, rising hospitality industry, developing infrastructure, and rapid urban expansion, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Platform Type
- Mobile Applications
- Websites
Market Breakup by Business Model
- Order Focused Food Delivery System
- Logistics Based Food Delivery System
- Full-Service Food Delivery System
Market Breakup by Payment Method
- Online
- Cash on Delivery
Market Breakup by Region
- China
- North America
- Asia (Excluding China)
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Some of the major players operating in the industry include GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: JSTTY), Delivery Hero (DHER), Deliveroo, Takeaway.com (TKWY), Foodpanda, Ele.me and Meituan Waimai.
